https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/spanish-police-use-force-against-migrants-trying-to-reach-reception-center-in-ceuta-1124758227.html
Spanish Police Use Force Against Migrants Trying to Reach Reception Center in Ceuta
Spanish Police Use Force Against Migrants Trying to Reach Reception Center in Ceuta
Sputnik International
Spanish police had to use force against a group of migrants trying to break out of encirclement and reach a new reception center in the Ceuta's port, the Europa Press news agency reported on Friday.
2026-09-18T15:27+0000
2026-09-18T15:27+0000
2026-09-18T15:27+0000
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The migrants who attempted the mass breakthrough were among those held in groups at a police-guarded temporary facility, the news agency said. On Friday morning Spanish authorities launched an operation to move migrants off the beaches and send them to new temporary housing built in Ceuta's port. The reception center was designed to accommodate about 1,800 people, while, according to the estimates of an NGO cited in the report, the number of migrants remaining on Ceuta's beaches goes beyond 4,000. In late July, Ceuta experienced a massive influx of migrants from neighboring Morocco. According to the interior ministry's estimates, some 72,000 people had entered the enclave illegally from Morocco. Ceuta Mayor-President Ceuta Juan Jesus Vivas Lara said last week that about 13,000 migrants remained in Ceuta, including some 3,000 of those who had come to the city even before the events in late July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/another-ceuta-breach-may-be-coming-and-spain-insists-its-prepared-1124547508.html
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Spanish Police Use Force Against Migrants Trying to Reach Reception Center in Ceuta
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish police had to use force against a group of migrants trying to break out of encirclement and reach a new reception center in the Ceuta's port, European news agency reported on Friday.
The migrants who attempted the mass breakthrough were among those held in groups at a police-guarded temporary facility, the news agency said.
On Friday morning Spanish authorities
launched an operation to move migrants off the beaches and send them to new temporary housing built in Ceuta's port. The reception center was designed to accommodate about 1,800 people, while, according to the estimates of an NGO cited in the report, the number of migrants remaining on Ceuta's beaches goes beyond 4,000.
In late July, Ceuta experienced a massive influx of migrants from neighboring Morocco. According to the interior ministry's estimates, some 72,000 people had entered the enclave illegally from Morocco. Ceuta Mayor-President Ceuta Juan Jesus Vivas Lara said last week that about 13,000 migrants remained in Ceuta, including some 3,000 of those who had come to the city even before the events in late July.