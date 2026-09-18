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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-war-department-releases-6th-tranche-of-unidentified-aerial-phenomena-files-1124758820.html
US War Department Releases 6th Tranche of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Files
US War Department Releases 6th Tranche of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Files
Sputnik International
The US Department of War on Friday said it released its sixth batch of files disclosing Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).
2026-09-18T15:31+0000
2026-09-18T15:31+0000
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"The Department of War just released the sixth tranche of records under PURSUE [Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters]," the department said on its website. In a separate statement, the Pentagon said it will continue to release new tranches of files on a rolling basis, adding that alongside its partners, work is already being conducted on the upcoming seventh release. On May 8, US authorities began publishing "never-before-seen" files related to unidentified flying objects and unidentified aerial phenomena in line with US President Donald Trump's directive. Dozens of photos, videos, and witness statements have been made public.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/trump-promises-to-release-pentagon-information-about-aliens-1123663781.html
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US War Department Releases 6th Tranche of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Files

15:31 GMT 18.09.2026
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file aerial photo shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file aerial photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of War on Friday said it released its sixth batch of files disclosing Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).
"The Department of War just released the sixth tranche of records under PURSUE [Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters]," the department said on its website.
In a separate statement, the Pentagon said it will continue to release new tranches of files on a rolling basis, adding that alongside its partners, work is already being conducted on the upcoming seventh release.
On May 8, US authorities began publishing "never-before-seen" files related to unidentified flying objects and unidentified aerial phenomena in line with US President Donald Trump's directive. Dozens of photos, videos, and witness statements have been made public.
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2026
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