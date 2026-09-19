International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/iran-says-us-and-israel-could-push-tehran-towards-npt-exit-1124763240.html
Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit
Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit
Sputnik International
Iran could reconsider its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if US and Israeli actions continue, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said while stressing that no decision has been made yet.
2026-09-19T16:51+0000
2026-09-19T16:51+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
tehran
npt
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
us
israel
peace negotiations
washington
supreme national security council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg
Rezaei said Iran remains in contact with Qatari and Pakistani mediators over possible negotiations with Washington, adding that Tehran has presented conditions including an end to the war, the release of frozen funds, and the lifting of the naval blockade.He also said Iran’s nuclear doctrine has not changed and that Tehran remains committed to the late Supreme Leader’s religious ruling against nuclear weapons but warned that “we do not know what will happen in the future.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-warns-of-retaliation-after-us-strikes-darkhovin-nuclear-site-1124467230.html
iran
tehran
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66b1097778c3dc70ebd4e0bbc783db18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, tehran, npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, israel, peace negotiations, washington, supreme national security council
iran, tehran, npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, israel, peace negotiations, washington, supreme national security council

Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit

16:51 GMT 19.09.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankA view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Iran could reconsider its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if US and Israeli actions continue, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said while stressing that no decision has been made yet.
Rezaei said Iran remains in contact with Qatari and Pakistani mediators over possible negotiations with Washington, adding that Tehran has presented conditions including an end to the war, the release of frozen funds, and the lifting of the naval blockade.
He also said Iran’s nuclear doctrine has not changed and that Tehran remains committed to the late Supreme Leader’s religious ruling against nuclear weapons but warned that “we do not know what will happen in the future.”
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Warns of Retaliation After US Strikes Darkhovin Nuclear Site
20 July, 06:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала