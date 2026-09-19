https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/iran-says-us-and-israel-could-push-tehran-towards-npt-exit-1124763240.html
Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit
Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit
Sputnik International
Iran could reconsider its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if US and Israeli actions continue, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said while stressing that no decision has been made yet.
2026-09-19T16:51+0000
2026-09-19T16:51+0000
2026-09-19T16:51+0000
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Rezaei said Iran remains in contact with Qatari and Pakistani mediators over possible negotiations with Washington, adding that Tehran has presented conditions including an end to the war, the release of frozen funds, and the lifting of the naval blockade.He also said Iran’s nuclear doctrine has not changed and that Tehran remains committed to the late Supreme Leader’s religious ruling against nuclear weapons but warned that “we do not know what will happen in the future.”
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iran, tehran, npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, israel, peace negotiations, washington, supreme national security council
iran, tehran, npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), us, israel, peace negotiations, washington, supreme national security council
Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit
Iran could reconsider its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if US and Israeli actions continue, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said while stressing that no decision has been made yet.
Rezaei said Iran remains in contact with Qatari and Pakistani mediators over possible negotiations with Washington, adding that Tehran has presented conditions including an end to the war, the release of frozen funds, and the lifting of the naval blockade.
He also said Iran’s nuclear doctrine has not changed and that Tehran remains committed to the late Supreme Leader’s religious ruling against nuclear weapons
but warned that “we do not know what will happen in the future.”