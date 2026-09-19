https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/iran-says-us-and-israel-could-push-tehran-towards-npt-exit-1124763240.html

Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit

Iran Says US and Israel Could Push Tehran Towards NPT Exit

Sputnik International

Iran could reconsider its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if US and Israeli actions continue, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said while stressing that no decision has been made yet.

2026-09-19T16:51+0000

2026-09-19T16:51+0000

2026-09-19T16:51+0000

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Rezaei said Iran remains in contact with Qatari and Pakistani mediators over possible negotiations with Washington, adding that Tehran has presented conditions including an end to the war, the release of frozen funds, and the lifting of the naval blockade.He also said Iran’s nuclear doctrine has not changed and that Tehran remains committed to the late Supreme Leader’s religious ruling against nuclear weapons but warned that “we do not know what will happen in the future.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-warns-of-retaliation-after-us-strikes-darkhovin-nuclear-site-1124467230.html

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