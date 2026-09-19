https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-expand-their-advance-across-multiple-fronts--1124761935.html
Russian Forces Expand Their Advance Across Multiple Fronts
Russian Forces Expand Their Advance Across Multiple Fronts
Sputnik International
Russian forces took control of 27 settlements and more than 670 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation zone in September, Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
2026-09-19T07:50+0000
2026-09-19T07:50+0000
2026-09-19T07:50+0000
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More than 5,300 square kilometers of territory and over 220 settlements have been liberated since the beginning of the year, the ministry pointed out.Other highlights:The Vostok and Dnepr battlegroups are advancing toward the city of Zaporozhye along a broad front line, with four settlements liberated since the beginning of September.With Western support, the Kiev regime is waging an aggressive information campaign to portray Ukrainian actions as major battlefield successes.Street fighting is underway in the center of the town of Dobropolye.Russian forces continue clearing residential areas in Krasny Liman and Svyatogorsk of isolated Ukrainian militants.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124755135.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/russian-forces-keep-crippling-ukraines-military-logistics-1124733766.html
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Russian Forces Expand Their Advance Across Multiple Fronts
Russian forces took control of 27 settlements and more than 670 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation zone in September, Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
More than 5,300 square kilometers of territory and over 220 settlements have been liberated since the beginning of the year, the ministry pointed out.
The Vostok and Dnepr battlegroups are advancing toward the city of Zaporozhye along a broad front line, with four settlements liberated since the beginning of September.
Russian forces continue to eliminate Ukrainian militants encircled in the Kharkov region.
With Western support, the Kiev regime is waging an aggressive information campaign to portray Ukrainian actions as major battlefield successes.
The most active fighting is taking place on the approaches to the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration.
Street fighting is underway in the center of the town of Dobropolye.
Russian forces continue clearing residential areas in Krasny Liman and Svyatogorsk of isolated Ukrainian militants.