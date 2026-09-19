https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-hit-tanker-carrying-fuel-for-ukrainian-military-in-odessa-region---mod-1124763114.html
Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a tanker in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
2026-09-19T15:56+0000
2026-09-19T15:56+0000
2026-09-19T15:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
odessa
armed forces of ukraine
russian armed forces
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/13/1124464613_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f0190f53c8b7382334a960c4b0926df0.jpg
“As a result of the strikes on the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, a tanker-type vessel that delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit,” the ministry said.Russian forces continue targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, including logistics centers used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since July, Russia has intensified strikes along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, with military logistics hubs and vessels linked to supply operations among the reported targets. Moscow says the strikes are aimed at disrupting Ukrainian supply lines and limiting the movement of military equipment and resources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-military-linked-facilities--mod-1124722155.html
ukraine
russia
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/13/1124464613_190:0:1630:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e69e17a87c72b6dbf9b2b17450cfbff1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, odessa, armed forces of ukraine, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
ukraine, russia, odessa, armed forces of ukraine, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD
Russian forces struck a tanker in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
“As a result of the strikes on the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, a tanker-type vessel that delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit,” the ministry said.
Russian forces continue targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure
, including logistics centers used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Since July, Russia has intensified strikes along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, with military logistics hubs and vessels linked to supply operations among the reported targets. Moscow says the strikes are aimed at disrupting Ukrainian supply lines and limiting the movement of military equipment and resources.