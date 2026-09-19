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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-hit-tanker-carrying-fuel-for-ukrainian-military-in-odessa-region---mod-1124763114.html
Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a tanker in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
2026-09-19T15:56+0000
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“As a result of the strikes on the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, a tanker-type vessel that delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit,” the ministry said.Russian forces continue targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, including logistics centers used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since July, Russia has intensified strikes along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, with military logistics hubs and vessels linked to supply operations among the reported targets. Moscow says the strikes are aimed at disrupting Ukrainian supply lines and limiting the movement of military equipment and resources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-military-linked-facilities--mod-1124722155.html
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Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD

15:56 GMT 19.09.2026
© AP PhotoGeran drone. File photo
Geran drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
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Russian forces struck a tanker in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
“As a result of the strikes on the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, a tanker-type vessel that delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit,” the ministry said.
Russian forces continue targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, including logistics centers used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Since July, Russia has intensified strikes along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, with military logistics hubs and vessels linked to supply operations among the reported targets. Moscow says the strikes are aimed at disrupting Ukrainian supply lines and limiting the movement of military equipment and resources.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Military-Linked Facilities — MoD
12 September, 07:21 GMT
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