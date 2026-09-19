https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-hit-tanker-carrying-fuel-for-ukrainian-military-in-odessa-region---mod-1124763114.html

Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD

Russian Forces Hit Tanker Carrying Fuel For Ukrainian Military in Odessa Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck a tanker in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

2026-09-19T15:56+0000

2026-09-19T15:56+0000

2026-09-19T15:56+0000

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“As a result of the strikes on the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, a tanker-type vessel that delivered fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit,” the ministry said.Russian forces continue targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, including logistics centers used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since July, Russia has intensified strikes along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, with military logistics hubs and vessels linked to supply operations among the reported targets. Moscow says the strikes are aimed at disrupting Ukrainian supply lines and limiting the movement of military equipment and resources.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-military-linked-facilities--mod-1124722155.html

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ukraine, russia, odessa, armed forces of ukraine, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike