https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russia-hammers-key-ukrainian-military-and-logistics-hubs-1124763774.html

Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs

Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs

Sputnik International

The Russian army carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian targets using high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

2026-09-20T05:54+0000

2026-09-20T05:54+0000

2026-09-20T05:55+0000

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In Kiev, the strikes hit The Radionix radio electronics enterprise, which manufactures guidance systems for the Flamingo, Neptune, FP-7, and FP-9 missiles.Russian forces also carried out drone strikes against logistics centers, warehouses and ports in Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian military.The strikes targeted:The Fire Point warehouse in Kiev region containing drone components and launch boosters.The Novaya Pochta logistics center in Odessa region that was used to store and distribute military cargo.The cargo ship in the Port of Odessa that had delivered military supplies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-expand-their-advance-across-multiple-fronts--1124761935.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html

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russia, ukraine, strikes, targets, logistics, forces