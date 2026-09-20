https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russia-hammers-key-ukrainian-military-and-logistics-hubs-1124763774.html
Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs
Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs
Sputnik International
The Russian army carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian targets using high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
2026-09-20T05:54+0000
2026-09-20T05:54+0000
2026-09-20T05:55+0000
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In Kiev, the strikes hit The Radionix radio electronics enterprise, which manufactures guidance systems for the Flamingo, Neptune, FP-7, and FP-9 missiles.Russian forces also carried out drone strikes against logistics centers, warehouses and ports in Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian military.The strikes targeted:The Fire Point warehouse in Kiev region containing drone components and launch boosters.The Novaya Pochta logistics center in Odessa region that was used to store and distribute military cargo.The cargo ship in the Port of Odessa that had delivered military supplies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-expand-their-advance-across-multiple-fronts--1124761935.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html
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russia, ukraine, strikes, targets, logistics, forces
Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs
05:54 GMT 20.09.2026 (Updated: 05:55 GMT 20.09.2026)
The Russian army carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian targets using high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
In Kiev, the strikes hit The Radionix radio electronics enterprise, which manufactures guidance systems for the Flamingo, Neptune, FP-7, and FP-9 missiles.
Additionally, the Be-Mobile data center, which provides data storage, processing, and transmission — including intelligence-related data — and supports network equipment used by the Ukrainian army was crippled.
Russian forces also carried out drone strikes against logistics centers, warehouses and ports in Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian military.
The Fire Point warehouse in Kiev region containing drone components and launch boosters.
The Novaya Pochta logistics center in Odessa region that was used to store and distribute military cargo.
The cargo ship in the Port of Odessa that had delivered military supplies.