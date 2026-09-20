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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russia-hammers-key-ukrainian-military-and-logistics-hubs-1124763774.html
Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs
Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs
Sputnik International
The Russian army carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian targets using high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
2026-09-20T05:54+0000
2026-09-20T05:55+0000
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In Kiev, the strikes hit The Radionix radio electronics enterprise, which manufactures guidance systems for the Flamingo, Neptune, FP-7, and FP-9 missiles.Russian forces also carried out drone strikes against logistics centers, warehouses and ports in Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian military.The strikes targeted:The Fire Point warehouse in Kiev region containing drone components and launch boosters.The Novaya Pochta logistics center in Odessa region that was used to store and distribute military cargo.The cargo ship in the Port of Odessa that had delivered military supplies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-expand-their-advance-across-multiple-fronts--1124761935.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html
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Russia Hammers Key Ukrainian Military Logistics Hubs

05:54 GMT 20.09.2026 (Updated: 05:55 GMT 20.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
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The Russian army carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian targets using high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
In Kiev, the strikes hit The Radionix radio electronics enterprise, which manufactures guidance systems for the Flamingo, Neptune, FP-7, and FP-9 missiles.

Additionally, the Be-Mobile data center, which provides data storage, processing, and transmission — including intelligence-related data — and supports network equipment used by the Ukrainian army was crippled.

Russian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Expand Their Advance Across Multiple Fronts
Yesterday, 07:50 GMT
Russian forces also carried out drone strikes against logistics centers, warehouses and ports in Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian military.
The strikes targeted:
The Fire Point warehouse in Kiev region containing drone components and launch boosters.
The Novaya Pochta logistics center in Odessa region that was used to store and distribute military cargo.
The cargo ship in the Port of Odessa that had delivered military supplies.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD
10 September, 07:13 GMT
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