https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-investigators-open-terrorism-case-over-ukrainian-attacks-on-moscow-moscow-region-1124764370.html

Russian Investigators Open Terrorism Case Over Ukrainian Attacks on Moscow, Moscow Region

Russian Investigators Open Terrorism Case Over Ukrainian Attacks on Moscow, Moscow Region

Sputnik International

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into terrorism over Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Moscow and the Moscow Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Sunday.

2026-09-20T07:31+0000

2026-09-20T07:31+0000

2026-09-20T07:31+0000

russia

moscow

svetlana petrenko

russia

moscow region

investigative committee

russian investigative committee

terrorist attack

terrorist organisation

terrorist attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg

"A criminal case has been opened regarding the terrorist attack carried out by Ukrainian armed formations using unmanned aerial vehicles in the Moscow Region (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code)," she said. On the night of September 20, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive drone attack on civilian facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region. People were killed and injured. Residential buildings and industrial and logistics infrastructure were damaged. Petrenko added that investigators and forensic specialists are working at the scene.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/largest-drone-attack-on-moscow-region-repelled---moscow-mayor-1124763426.html

moscow

russia

moscow region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, svetlana petrenko, russia, moscow region, investigative committee, russian investigative committee, terrorist attack, terrorist organisation, terrorist attack, terrorism