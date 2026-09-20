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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-investigators-open-terrorism-case-over-ukrainian-attacks-on-moscow-moscow-region-1124764370.html
Russian Investigators Open Terrorism Case Over Ukrainian Attacks on Moscow, Moscow Region
Russian Investigators Open Terrorism Case Over Ukrainian Attacks on Moscow, Moscow Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into terrorism over Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Moscow and the Moscow Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Sunday.
2026-09-20T07:31+0000
2026-09-20T07:31+0000
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"A criminal case has been opened regarding the terrorist attack carried out by Ukrainian armed formations using unmanned aerial vehicles in the Moscow Region (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code)," she said. On the night of September 20, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive drone attack on civilian facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region. People were killed and injured. Residential buildings and industrial and logistics infrastructure were damaged. Petrenko added that investigators and forensic specialists are working at the scene.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/largest-drone-attack-on-moscow-region-repelled---moscow-mayor-1124763426.html
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Russian Investigators Open Terrorism Case Over Ukrainian Attacks on Moscow, Moscow Region

07:31 GMT 20.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into terrorism over Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Moscow and the Moscow Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Sunday.
"A criminal case has been opened regarding the terrorist attack carried out by Ukrainian armed formations using unmanned aerial vehicles in the Moscow Region (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code)," she said.
On the night of September 20, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive drone attack on civilian facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region. People were killed and injured. Residential buildings and industrial and logistics infrastructure were damaged.
Petrenko added that investigators and forensic specialists are working at the scene.
"Russia's Investigative Committee will identify everyone involved in this inhuman act of terrorism. Their actions will be given an appropriate legal assessment," the spokeswoman said.
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