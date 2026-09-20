https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russians-in-india-are-voting-in-state-duma-elections-1124765176.html

Russians in India Are Voting in State Duma Elections

Russians in India Are Voting in State Duma Elections

Sputnik International

A polling station has just opened in Delhi, with others in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Goa.

2026-09-20T10:44+0000

2026-09-20T10:44+0000

2026-09-20T10:44+0000

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Some ballots have already been cast at the Kudankulam nuclear plant that Russia is building in India.Elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament, along with other concurrent elections, are taking place in Russia from September 18-20. In total, 20,700 parliamentary seats and elected offices are expected to be filled. President Vladimir Putin has called the parliamentary elections the most important domestic political event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/india-hopes-to-further-strengthen-bilateral-ties-with-russia--foreign-ministry-1124584191.html

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