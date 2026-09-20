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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russians-in-india-are-voting-in-state-duma-elections-1124765176.html
Russians in India Are Voting in State Duma Elections
Russians in India Are Voting in State Duma Elections
Sputnik International
A polling station has just opened in Delhi, with others in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Goa.
2026-09-20T10:44+0000
2026-09-20T10:44+0000
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Some ballots have already been cast at the Kudankulam nuclear plant that Russia is building in India.Elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament, along with other concurrent elections, are taking place in Russia from September 18-20. In total, 20,700 parliamentary seats and elected offices are expected to be filled. President Vladimir Putin has called the parliamentary elections the most important domestic political event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/india-hopes-to-further-strengthen-bilateral-ties-with-russia--foreign-ministry-1124584191.html
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Russians in India are voting in State Duma elections
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Russians in India are voting in State Duma elections
2026-09-20T10:44+0000
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delhi, india, russia, elections, parliamentary elections

Russians in India Are Voting in State Duma Elections

10:44 GMT 20.09.2026
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A polling station has just opened in Delhi, with others in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Goa.
Some ballots have already been cast at the Kudankulam nuclear plant that Russia is building in India.
Elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament, along with other concurrent elections, are taking place in Russia from September 18-20. In total, 20,700 parliamentary seats and elected offices are expected to be filled. President Vladimir Putin has called the parliamentary elections the most important domestic political event.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at a news-conference after their meeting in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
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India Hopes to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Russia — Foreign Ministry
15 August, 18:02 GMT
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