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Trump Proposes Converting Triumphal Arch in DC Into Military Complex
Trump Proposes Converting Triumphal Arch in DC Into Military Complex
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump proposed on Sunday converting the planned Triumphal Arch in Washington, DC into a military complex capable of housing drones and snipers.
2026-09-20T14:18+0000
2026-09-20T14:18+0000
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"At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president added that there will be no other facility like it anywhere in the world. Out of the 59 top cities and capitals, Washington is the only one without a triumphal arch, he said, pledging that the national capital will have a Triumphal Arch that is "the greatest of them all."The planned 250-foot arch was cleared in a Federal Aviation Administration safety review, with preparations underway. The monument is intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/trump-to-return-to-white-house-from-country-retreat-earlier-than-planned---press-pool-1124763641.html
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Trump Proposes Converting Triumphal Arch in DC Into Military Complex

14:18 GMT 20.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump proposed on Sunday converting the planned Triumphal Arch in Washington, DC into a military complex capable of housing drones and snipers.
"At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president added that there will be no other facility like it anywhere in the world. Out of the 59 top cities and capitals, Washington is the only one without a triumphal arch, he said, pledging that the national capital will have a Triumphal Arch that is "the greatest of them all."
The planned 250-foot arch was cleared in a Federal Aviation Administration safety review, with preparations underway. The monument is intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
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