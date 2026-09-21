https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/andrei-stenin-contest-exhibition-opens-in-jakarta-1124768873.html

Andrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta

Andrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta

Sputnik International

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has once again presented its works in Indonesia. The exhibition is hosted by the Antara Gallery of Photo Journalism at the ANTARA Heritage Center in Central Jakarta.

2026-09-21T14:35+0000

2026-09-21T14:35+0000

2026-09-21T14:35+0000

world

andrei stenin

indonesia

jakarta

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The exhibition promo could be seen ahead of the opening on one of Jakarta’s largest media facades, introducing the exhibitions to local residents and visitors.The exhibition is open until September 27. Photographs by young photographers from Indonesia, China, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Brazil, Russia and other countries are on display.The photographers address topics of cultural diversity, environmental problems and social issues, showing people and events through the lens of modern photojournalism. It is the second visit of the contest roadshow to Indonesia. The first exhibition took place at Grand Studio Metro TV in 2023. The 2025 contest roadshow has already been to Serbia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Brazil and Mauritania. Next, it’s going to cities in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.About the СontestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the aegis of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO. The contest’s goal is to support young photographers and raise awareness of modern photojournalism and its challenges. It is a platform for talented, sensitive and open-minded young photographers to draw public attention to humans and events around us.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/the-stenin-contest-international-tour-continues-in-tehran-1124756680.html

indonesia

jakarta

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andrei stenin, indonesia, jakarta