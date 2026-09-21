Andrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta
© SputnikAndrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta
© Sputnik
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The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has once again presented its works in Indonesia. The exhibition is hosted by the Antara Gallery of Photo Journalism at the ANTARA Heritage Center in Central Jakarta.
The exhibition promo could be seen ahead of the opening on one of Jakarta’s largest media facades, introducing the exhibitions to local residents and visitors.
The exhibition is open until September 27. Photographs by young photographers from Indonesia, China, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Brazil, Russia and other countries are on display.
The photographers address topics of cultural diversity, environmental problems and social issues, showing people and events through the lens of modern photojournalism.
Benny Siga Butarbutar, CEO of ANTARA News Agency, commented on the opening: “We thank Sputnik for collaborating with Antara on this initiative, which meets international standards; it is hoped that the winners from Indonesia will also gain knowledge and an understanding of the importance of such standards. Why? Because we live in a globalized world, and a global perspective fosters mutual understanding across all aspects of human life.”
© SputnikAndrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta
Andrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta
© Sputnik
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Sergei Tolchyonov noted: “It is a great pleasure to join you today at the opening of the exhibition of the winners and prize-winners of the 11th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. We are especially pleased that this exhibition is being held at the ANTARA Gallery, part of Indonesia's national news agency and one of the country's most respected media institutions. In today's rapidly changing world, professional journalism remains essential for helping people understand events and see the human stories behind them, while photojournalism has a unique ability to capture and preserve those stories through a single image.”
© SputnikAndrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta
Andrei Stenin Contest Exhibition Opens in Jakarta
© Sputnik
Recipient of an honorable mention in Top News Garry Lotulung said: “It is a tremendous honor to have the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest exhibition here in Jakarta. For young photojournalists, this platform is vital—it not only amplifies our local stories on a global stage but also connects us with the universal challenges of our time. This exhibition proves that our stories from Indonesia resonate with the rest of the world. I am incredibly proud to be recognized alongside my fellow Indonesian photographers.”
It is the second visit of the contest roadshow to Indonesia. The first exhibition took place at Grand Studio Metro TV in 2023.
The 2025 contest roadshow has already been to Serbia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Brazil and Mauritania. Next, it’s going to cities in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
About the Сontest
The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the aegis of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO. The contest’s goal is to support young photographers and raise awareness of modern photojournalism and its challenges. It is a platform for talented, sensitive and open-minded young photographers to draw public attention to humans and events around us.
18 September, 12:31 GMT