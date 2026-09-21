https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/trump-administration-prepares-to-sanction-the-international-criminal-court--report-1124767237.html
Trump Administration Prepares to Sanction the International Criminal Court — Report
Trump Administration Prepares to Sanction the International Criminal Court — Report
Sputnik International
The White House is preparing to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials and documents viewed by the paper.
2026-09-21T08:57+0000
2026-09-21T08:57+0000
2026-09-21T08:57+0000
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international criminal court (icc)
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The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of 6 to 7 months. The move targets the court itself — not individual prosecutors or officials, as in previous rounds.Earlier, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the ICC effectively legitimized the destruction of Libya in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO intervention.Russia has repeatedly said that the ICC is a West-funded body with biased agenda.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously pointed out that former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had requested resources from Western sponsors immediately after the special military operation began — funds earmarked specifically for investigating Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-lavrov-calls-icc-quasi-judicial-body-1124741538.html
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international criminal court (icc), wall street journal, russia, sergey lavrov, us
international criminal court (icc), wall street journal, russia, sergey lavrov, us
Trump Administration Prepares to Sanction the International Criminal Court — Report
The White House is preparing to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials and documents viewed by the paper.
The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of 6 to 7 months. The move targets the court itself — not individual prosecutors or officials, as in previous rounds.
Earlier, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the ICC effectively legitimized the destruction of Libya in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO intervention.
Russia has repeatedly said that the ICC is a West-funded body with biased agenda.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously pointed out that former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had requested resources from Western sponsors immediately after the special military operation began — funds earmarked specifically for investigating Russia.
"In other words, they were openly funding the trial of preselected defendants... In any national system, this would have been considered outright bribery of the courts — a paid criminal trial," Lavrov emphasized.