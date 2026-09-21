https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/trump-administration-prepares-to-sanction-the-international-criminal-court--report-1124767237.html

Trump Administration Prepares to Sanction the International Criminal Court — Report

Trump Administration Prepares to Sanction the International Criminal Court — Report

Sputnik International

The White House is preparing to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials and documents viewed by the paper.

2026-09-21T08:57+0000

2026-09-21T08:57+0000

2026-09-21T08:57+0000

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international criminal court (icc)

wall street journal

russia

sergey lavrov

us

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The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of 6 to 7 months. The move targets the court itself — not individual prosecutors or officials, as in previous rounds.Earlier, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the ICC effectively legitimized the destruction of Libya in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO intervention.Russia has repeatedly said that the ICC is a West-funded body with biased agenda.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously pointed out that former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had requested resources from Western sponsors immediately after the special military operation began — funds earmarked specifically for investigating Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-lavrov-calls-icc-quasi-judicial-body-1124741538.html

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international criminal court (icc), wall street journal, russia, sergey lavrov, us