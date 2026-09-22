https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/sputnik--indonesias-antara-ink-deal-to-exchange-news-content-1124786836.html
Sputnik & Indonesia's Antara Ink Deal to Exchange News Content
Sputnik & Indonesia's Antara Ink Deal to Exchange News Content
Sputnik International
Sputnik news agency and radio has signed an agreement with Indonesia's Antara news agency to exchange English-language content.
2026-09-22T10:22+0000
2026-09-22T10:22+0000
2026-09-25T08:22+0000
world
sputnik
indonesia
russia
moscow
cooperation
rossiya segodnya
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124786678_117:0:3758:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ddad3e138cae069646aa67f894d2767.jpg
The ceremony was held at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group in Moscow, with the document signed by Sputnik First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov and Antara President-Director Benny Siga Butarbutar.The agreement commits both sides to a regular exchange of English-language news materials, mutual assistance for their correspondents and representatives, joint media events, and broader bilateral cooperation in the media sphere.At the signing ceremony, Sergey Kochetkov welcomed his colleagues and pointed to the similar positions Moscow and Jakarta hold on a range of international issues, their close cooperation within international organizations, and their ongoing efforts to expand economic and trade ties.Benny Siga Butarbutar thanked Sputnik for the warm welcome and emphasized his readiness to “strengthen the partnership between Russia and Indonesia, particularly in the media sphere.”“This is a new history of Antara cooperating with Sputnik,” he noted.Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Deputy Head of Mission in Russia, Hartyo Harkomoyo, emphasized the warm relations between Russia and Indonesia, including ties between the two countries’ leaders, and highlighted the importance of media cooperation in further strengthening bilateral relations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/sputnik-plays-key-role-in-refuting-western-narratives--expert-1124361069.html
indonesia
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124786678_572:0:3303:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89c77b68152ddacf7602bd60218b8cc0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sputnik, indonesia, russia, moscow, cooperation, rossiya segodnya
sputnik, indonesia, russia, moscow, cooperation, rossiya segodnya
Sputnik & Indonesia's Antara Ink Deal to Exchange News Content
10:22 GMT 22.09.2026 (Updated: 08:22 GMT 25.09.2026)
Sputnik news agency and radio has signed an agreement with Indonesia's Antara news agency to exchange English-language content.
The ceremony was held at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Rossiya Segodnya
media group in Moscow, with the document signed by Sputnik First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov and Antara President-Director Benny Siga Butarbutar.
The agreement commits both sides to a regular exchange of English-language news materials, mutual assistance for their correspondents and representatives, joint media events, and broader bilateral cooperation in the media sphere.
At the signing ceremony, Sergey Kochetkov welcomed his colleagues and pointed to the similar positions Moscow and Jakarta hold on a range of international issues, their close cooperation within international organizations, and their ongoing efforts to expand economic and trade ties.
“It’s absolutely evident that our media should reflect the high level of relations between our countries. Our agencies should help not only politicians make well-informed decisions, but also business, culture, and ordinary people, and I believe that our joint work will help us to do it,” he added.
Benny Siga Butarbutar thanked Sputnik for the warm welcome and emphasized his readiness to “strengthen the partnership between Russia and Indonesia, particularly in the media sphere.”
“This is a new history of Antara cooperating with Sputnik,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Deputy Head of Mission in Russia, Hartyo Harkomoyo, emphasized the warm relations between Russia and Indonesia, including ties between the two countries’ leaders, and highlighted the importance of media cooperation in further strengthening bilateral relations.