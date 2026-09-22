https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/sputnik--indonesias-antara-ink-deal-to-exchange-news-content-1124786836.html

Sputnik & Indonesia's Antara Ink Deal to Exchange News Content

Sputnik & Indonesia's Antara Ink Deal to Exchange News Content

Sputnik International

Sputnik news agency and radio has signed an agreement with Indonesia's Antara news agency to exchange English-language content.

2026-09-22T10:22+0000

2026-09-22T10:22+0000

2026-09-25T08:22+0000

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The ceremony was held at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group in Moscow, with the document signed by Sputnik First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov and Antara President-Director Benny Siga Butarbutar.The agreement commits both sides to a regular exchange of English-language news materials, mutual assistance for their correspondents and representatives, joint media events, and broader bilateral cooperation in the media sphere.At the signing ceremony, Sergey Kochetkov welcomed his colleagues and pointed to the similar positions Moscow and Jakarta hold on a range of international issues, their close cooperation within international organizations, and their ongoing efforts to expand economic and trade ties.Benny Siga Butarbutar thanked Sputnik for the warm welcome and emphasized his readiness to “strengthen the partnership between Russia and Indonesia, particularly in the media sphere.”“This is a new history of Antara cooperating with Sputnik,” he noted.Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Deputy Head of Mission in Russia, Hartyo Harkomoyo, emphasized the warm relations between Russia and Indonesia, including ties between the two countries’ leaders, and highlighted the importance of media cooperation in further strengthening bilateral relations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/sputnik-plays-key-role-in-refuting-western-narratives--expert-1124361069.html

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