https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-rubio-exchange-views-on-wide-range-of-bilateral-intl-issues---foreign-ministry-1124777903.html

Lavrov, Rubio Exchange Views on Wide Range of Bilateral, Int'l Issues - Foreign Ministry

Lavrov, Rubio Exchange Views on Wide Range of Bilateral, Int'l Issues - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-09-23T17:47+0000

2026-09-23T17:47+0000

2026-09-23T17:47+0000

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Lavrov stressed the need to improve bilateral relations as soon as possible in accordance with the agreements reached by the leaders, the ministry said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the threat to global energy markets from Kiev's attacks on infrastructure during the meeting with Rubio.Lavrov also discussed Kiev's destructive actions against civilians and infrastructure with Rubio, the ministry said, adding that the Russian foreign minister noted Kiev's coordination with European sponsors.Russia's commitment to achieving goals of the special military operation was reaffirmed during the meeting, the ministry added.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discussed preparations for G20 events scheduled through the end of the year.Earlier in the day, the top diplomats held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which had lasted about an hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-rubio-meeting-ends-in-new-york-after-approximately-1-hour-1124777114.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/putin-invited-to-g20-summit-could-meet-trump-in-december---rubio-1124777276.html

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sergey lavrov, marco rubio, russian foreign ministry, russia, ukraine, g20