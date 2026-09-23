https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-rubio-exchange-views-on-wide-range-of-bilateral-intl-issues---foreign-ministry-1124777903.html
Lavrov, Rubio Exchange Views on Wide Range of Bilateral, Int'l Issues - Foreign Ministry
Lavrov, Rubio Exchange Views on Wide Range of Bilateral, Int'l Issues - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-09-23T17:47+0000
2026-09-23T17:47+0000
2026-09-23T17:47+0000
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Lavrov stressed the need to improve bilateral relations as soon as possible in accordance with the agreements reached by the leaders, the ministry said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the threat to global energy markets from Kiev's attacks on infrastructure during the meeting with Rubio.Lavrov also discussed Kiev's destructive actions against civilians and infrastructure with Rubio, the ministry said, adding that the Russian foreign minister noted Kiev's coordination with European sponsors.Russia's commitment to achieving goals of the special military operation was reaffirmed during the meeting, the ministry added.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discussed preparations for G20 events scheduled through the end of the year.Earlier in the day, the top diplomats held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which had lasted about an hour.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-rubio-meeting-ends-in-new-york-after-approximately-1-hour-1124777114.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/putin-invited-to-g20-summit-could-meet-trump-in-december---rubio-1124777276.html
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Lavrov, Rubio Exchange Views on Wide Range of Bilateral, Int'l Issues - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"An agreement has been reached to continue contacts on all the issues mentioned via the foreign ministries of both countries," the statement said.
Lavrov stressed the need to improve bilateral relations as soon as possible in accordance with the agreements reached by the leaders, the ministry said.
"Among international and regional issues, the situation in the Middle East, Transcaucasia, Latin America and Caribbean region was touched upon, as well as the topic of countering illegitimate practices in the international legal sphere by certain multilateral institutions," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the threat to global energy markets from Kiev's attacks on infrastructure during the meeting with Rubio.
"They examined in detail Kiev's destructive actions, which deliberately target civilians and cross-border infrastructure facilities, leading to the destabilization of global energy markets," Russia's foreign ministry stated.
Lavrov also discussed Kiev's destructive actions against civilians and infrastructure with Rubio, the ministry said, adding that the Russian foreign minister noted Kiev's coordination with European sponsors.
Russia's commitment to achieving goals of the special military operation was reaffirmed during the meeting, the ministry added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discussed preparations for G20 events scheduled through the end of the year.
Earlier in the day, the top diplomats held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which had lasted about an hour.