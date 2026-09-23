Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Could Meet Trump in December - Rubio
15:09 GMT 23.09.2026 (Updated: 15:23 GMT 23.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Julien de RosaUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
© AP Photo / Julien de Rosa
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NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Washington is open to engaging with Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"If there's another opportunity for them [Trump and Putin] to meet, and there's a purpose behind the meeting that would be good ... We'll remain open to engaging," Rubio said in response to a question from RIA Novosti.
So the United States hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 Summit in Miami, Rubio said, describing the event as a potential opportunity for further engagement.
"In order to solve problems, you have to meet with the people that you disagree with, or the people that you might have some issues with. So we've invited President Putin to the G20. We think it's an opportunity for him to engage not just with the [US] President [Donald Trump], but with other world leaders. We hope that's an invitation he'll accept," Rubio added.
Marco Rubio added that he did not discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the idea of a new summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that the meeting would require significant preparations.
"That hasn't been discussed," Rubio told reporters, adding that "there has to be a lot of work that goes into it beforehand."