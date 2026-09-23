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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/putin-invited-to-g20-summit-could-meet-trump-in-december---rubio-1124777276.html
Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Could Meet Trump in December - Rubio
Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Could Meet Trump in December - Rubio
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Washington is open to engaging with Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
2026-09-23T15:09+0000
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So the United States hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 Summit in Miami, Rubio said, describing the event as a potential opportunity for further engagement.Marco Rubio added that he did not discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the idea of a new summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that the meeting would require significant preparations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-rubio-meeting-ends-in-new-york-after-approximately-1-hour-1124777114.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/putin-remains-ready-for-new-meeting-with-trump---kremlin-1124775291.html
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Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Could Meet Trump in December - Rubio

15:09 GMT 23.09.2026 (Updated: 15:23 GMT 23.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Julien de RosaUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© AP Photo / Julien de Rosa
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NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Washington is open to engaging with Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"If there's another opportunity for them [Trump and Putin] to meet, and there's a purpose behind the meeting that would be good ... We'll remain open to engaging," Rubio said in response to a question from RIA Novosti.
So the United States hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 Summit in Miami, Rubio said, describing the event as a potential opportunity for further engagement.
Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
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Lavrov-Rubio Meeting Ends in New York After Approximately 1 Hour
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"In order to solve problems, you have to meet with the people that you disagree with, or the people that you might have some issues with. So we've invited President Putin to the G20. We think it's an opportunity for him to engage not just with the [US] President [Donald Trump], but with other world leaders. We hope that's an invitation he'll accept," Rubio added.

Marco Rubio added that he did not discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the idea of a new summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that the meeting would require significant preparations.
"That hasn't been discussed," Rubio told reporters, adding that "there has to be a lot of work that goes into it beforehand."
President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
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Putin Remains Ready for New Meeting With Trump - Kremlin
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