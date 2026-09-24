https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/western-publishing-houses-banned-translations-of-russian-classics-1124780776.html

Western Publishing Houses Banned Translations of Russian Classics

Western Publishing Houses Banned Translations of Russian Classics

Sputnik International

The ban is the result of strong political pressure, director of the Department for State Support of Periodical Press and the Book Industry of Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development Vladimir Grigoryev said.

2026-09-24T10:47+0000

2026-09-24T10:47+0000

2026-09-24T10:47+0000

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Whereas in 2020-2021 two new translations of "Anna Karenina" were published by Yale and Columbia University presses, a couple of years later, professional translators of Russian literature into English were left with virtually no work, he noted during the "Culture Without Borders" session of the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum.This is a phenomenal attempt at state pressure on humanities institutions in order to somehow nullify Russian culture, Grigoryev said.Nevertheless, the latest Moscow International Book Fair, held in the capital in early September, showed that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China and many other countries are interested in cooperation with Russia in the book sector.

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