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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/china-us-can-continue-dialogue-on-ai-to-weigh-risks-benefits---xi-1124786405.html
China, US Can Continue Dialogue on AI to Weigh Risks, Benefits - Xi
China, US Can Continue Dialogue on AI to Weigh Risks, Benefits - Xi
Sputnik International
China and the United States could continue their dialogue on artificial intelligence to discuss its risks and benefits while jointly preventing its misuse, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with US President Donald Trump.
2026-09-25T07:33+0000
2026-09-25T07:33+0000
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"The two sides can continue their dialogue on artificial intelligence, exchange views on the associated risks and benefits, and jointly prevent abuse and misuse," Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a meeting on Thursday. The Chinese leader said that Beijing and Washington needed to leverage their respective strengths rather than erecting mutual barriers in the field of AI. "There is competition between the two sides, but there are even greater opportunities for cooperation," the Chinese president stated. He noted the need to adopt a public-interest-oriented approach and ensure that artificial intelligence serves human progress. Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015. He was welcomed at the airport by Donald Trump, in what is a rare move by a US president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-calls-for-china-us-to-make-national-goals-mutually-reinforcing-1124785106.html
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China, US Can Continue Dialogue on AI to Weigh Risks, Benefits - Xi

07:33 GMT 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Andy WongA woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the United States could continue their dialogue on artificial intelligence to discuss its risks and benefits while jointly preventing its misuse, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with US President Donald Trump.
"The two sides can continue their dialogue on artificial intelligence, exchange views on the associated risks and benefits, and jointly prevent abuse and misuse," Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a meeting on Thursday.
The Chinese leader said that Beijing and Washington needed to leverage their respective strengths rather than erecting mutual barriers in the field of AI.

"There is competition between the two sides, but there are even greater opportunities for cooperation," the Chinese president stated.

He noted the need to adopt a public-interest-oriented approach and ensure that artificial intelligence serves human progress.
Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015. He was welcomed at the airport by Donald Trump, in what is a rare move by a US president.
China’s President Xi Jinping listens in the Oval Office of the White House as he meets with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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Xi Calls for China, US to Make National Goals 'Mutually Reinforcing'
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