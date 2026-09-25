https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/china-us-can-continue-dialogue-on-ai-to-weigh-risks-benefits---xi-1124786405.html

China, US Can Continue Dialogue on AI to Weigh Risks, Benefits - Xi

China, US Can Continue Dialogue on AI to Weigh Risks, Benefits - Xi

Sputnik International

China and the United States could continue their dialogue on artificial intelligence to discuss its risks and benefits while jointly preventing its misuse, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with US President Donald Trump.

2026-09-25T07:33+0000

2026-09-25T07:33+0000

2026-09-25T07:33+0000

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"The two sides can continue their dialogue on artificial intelligence, exchange views on the associated risks and benefits, and jointly prevent abuse and misuse," Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a meeting on Thursday. The Chinese leader said that Beijing and Washington needed to leverage their respective strengths rather than erecting mutual barriers in the field of AI. "There is competition between the two sides, but there are even greater opportunities for cooperation," the Chinese president stated. He noted the need to adopt a public-interest-oriented approach and ensure that artificial intelligence serves human progress. Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015. He was welcomed at the airport by Donald Trump, in what is a rare move by a US president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-calls-for-china-us-to-make-national-goals-mutually-reinforcing-1124785106.html

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