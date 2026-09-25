https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/iran-vows-measures-after-colombia-severs-diplomatic-ties-1124790100.html

Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties

Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties

Sputnik International

Tehran will take measures in response to Colombia’s hostile approach after it severed diplomatic relations with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2026-09-25T15:14+0000

2026-09-25T15:14+0000

2026-09-25T15:14+0000

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strait of hormuz

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international atomic energy agency (iaea)

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Colombia said on Thursday that it had severed diplomatic relations with Iran. Among the reasons for this decision, Colombian authorities cited national security concerns, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s obstruction of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections. The severing of diplomatic relations does not mean that consulates will cease operations. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that severing diplomatic relations runs counter to the interests of the peoples of both countries and rejected the statements made by Colombian authorities to justify this decision, a decision that, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, was made under the influence of the United States and Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/colombia-calls-meeting-of-un-security-council-on-venezuela-1123415982.html

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tehran, middle east, strait of hormuz, colombia, iranian foreign ministry, international atomic energy agency (iaea)