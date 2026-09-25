https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/iran-vows-measures-after-colombia-severs-diplomatic-ties-1124790100.html
Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties
Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties
Sputnik International
Tehran will take measures in response to Colombia’s hostile approach after it severed diplomatic relations with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-25T15:14+0000
2026-09-25T15:14+0000
2026-09-25T15:14+0000
world
tehran
middle east
strait of hormuz
colombia
iranian foreign ministry
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
Colombia said on Thursday that it had severed diplomatic relations with Iran. Among the reasons for this decision, Colombian authorities cited national security concerns, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s obstruction of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections. The severing of diplomatic relations does not mean that consulates will cease operations. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that severing diplomatic relations runs counter to the interests of the peoples of both countries and rejected the statements made by Colombian authorities to justify this decision, a decision that, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, was made under the influence of the United States and Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/colombia-calls-meeting-of-un-security-council-on-venezuela-1123415982.html
tehran
strait of hormuz
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
tehran, middle east, strait of hormuz, colombia, iranian foreign ministry, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
tehran, middle east, strait of hormuz, colombia, iranian foreign ministry, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran will take measures in response to Colombia’s hostile approach after it severed diplomatic relations with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Colombia said on Thursday that it had severed diplomatic relations with Iran. Among the reasons for this decision, Colombian authorities cited national security concerns, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
, and Iran’s obstruction of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections. The severing of diplomatic relations does not mean that consulates will cease operations.
"To safeguard its national interests, Iran will take the necessary measures in response to this unjustified and hostile approach by the Colombian government [toward Iran]," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that severing diplomatic relations runs counter to the interests of the peoples of both countries and rejected the statements made by Colombian authorities to justify this decision, a decision that, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, was made under the influence of the United States and Israel.