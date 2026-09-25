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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/iran-vows-measures-after-colombia-severs-diplomatic-ties-1124790100.html
Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties
Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties
Sputnik International
Tehran will take measures in response to Colombia’s hostile approach after it severed diplomatic relations with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-25T15:14+0000
2026-09-25T15:14+0000
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Colombia said on Thursday that it had severed diplomatic relations with Iran. Among the reasons for this decision, Colombian authorities cited national security concerns, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s obstruction of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections. The severing of diplomatic relations does not mean that consulates will cease operations. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that severing diplomatic relations runs counter to the interests of the peoples of both countries and rejected the statements made by Colombian authorities to justify this decision, a decision that, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, was made under the influence of the United States and Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/colombia-calls-meeting-of-un-security-council-on-venezuela-1123415982.html
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Iran Vows Measures After Colombia Severs Diplomatic Ties

15:14 GMT 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran will take measures in response to Colombia’s hostile approach after it severed diplomatic relations with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Colombia said on Thursday that it had severed diplomatic relations with Iran. Among the reasons for this decision, Colombian authorities cited national security concerns, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s obstruction of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections. The severing of diplomatic relations does not mean that consulates will cease operations.
"To safeguard its national interests, Iran will take the necessary measures in response to this unjustified and hostile approach by the Colombian government [toward Iran]," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that severing diplomatic relations runs counter to the interests of the peoples of both countries and rejected the statements made by Colombian authorities to justify this decision, a decision that, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, was made under the influence of the United States and Israel.
Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
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