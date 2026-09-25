https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/iranian-president-dismisses-rumors-about-tehrans-plans-to-produce-nuclear-bomb-1124787015.html

Iranian President Dismisses Rumors About Tehran's Plans to Produce Nuclear Bomb

Iranian President Dismisses Rumors About Tehran's Plans to Produce Nuclear Bomb

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed rumors that his country plans to build a nuclear bomb.

2026-09-25T09:09+0000

2026-09-25T09:09+0000

2026-09-25T09:09+0000

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"Not at all. Not at all," Pezeshkian told Fox News when asked whether Iran is seeking to obtain nuclear weapons. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. Washington and Tel Aviv called Iran's alleged plans to build nuclear weapons one of the reasons for the campaign. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. On September 1, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran was not conducting any nuclear-related activity at Pickaxe Mountain, thus refuting new accusations made by the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/vance-reaffirms-us-goals-in-iran-war-cheap-oil-and-nuclear-pretext-1124575468.html

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