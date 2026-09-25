https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/iranian-president-dismisses-rumors-about-tehrans-plans-to-produce-nuclear-bomb-1124787015.html
Iranian President Dismisses Rumors About Tehran's Plans to Produce Nuclear Bomb
Iranian President Dismisses Rumors About Tehran's Plans to Produce Nuclear Bomb
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed rumors that his country plans to build a nuclear bomb.
2026-09-25T09:09+0000
2026-09-25T09:09+0000
2026-09-25T09:09+0000
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"Not at all. Not at all," Pezeshkian told Fox News when asked whether Iran is seeking to obtain nuclear weapons. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. Washington and Tel Aviv called Iran's alleged plans to build nuclear weapons one of the reasons for the campaign. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. On September 1, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran was not conducting any nuclear-related activity at Pickaxe Mountain, thus refuting new accusations made by the United States.
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masoud pezeshkian, iran, tehran, washington, iranian foreign ministry, nuclear, nuclear technology, iranian nuclear program, nuclear weapons
Iranian President Dismisses Rumors About Tehran's Plans to Produce Nuclear Bomb
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed rumors that his country plans to build a nuclear bomb.
"Not at all. Not at all," Pezeshkian told Fox News when asked whether Iran is seeking to obtain nuclear weapons.
On February 28, the United States
and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. Washington and Tel Aviv called Iran's alleged plans to build nuclear weapons one of the reasons for the campaign. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
On September 1, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran was not conducting any nuclear-related activity at Pickaxe Mountain, thus refuting new accusations made by the United States.