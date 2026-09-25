https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/lavrov-araghchi-stress-there-is-no-alternative-to-diplomatic-solution-to-gulf-crisis-1124787687.html
Lavrov, Araghchi Stress There is No Alternative to Diplomatic Solution to Gulf Crisis
Lavrov, Araghchi Stress There is No Alternative to Diplomatic Solution to Gulf Crisis
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi stressed at a UN meeting that there is no alternative to a diplomatic solution to the Persian Gulf crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the talks.
2026-09-25T09:26+0000
2026-09-25T09:26+0000
2026-09-25T09:26+0000
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The ministry said the ministers discussed regional and international issues, focusing on developments around Iran. The ministry also said Lavrov and Araghchi discussed bilateral issues and the schedule for upcoming Russian-Iranian contacts at various levels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/putin-and-saudi-crown-prince-discuss-situation-in-the-persian-gulf---kremlin-1124772509.html
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sergey lavrov, abbas araghchi, iran, russia, persian gulf, the united nations (un), russian foreign ministry, crisis
Lavrov, Araghchi Stress There is No Alternative to Diplomatic Solution to Gulf Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi stressed at a UN meeting that there is no alternative to a diplomatic solution to the Persian Gulf crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the talks.
The ministry said the ministers discussed regional and international issues, focusing on developments around Iran.
"They stressed that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis provoked by the unlawful actions of the US and Israel," it said.
The ministry also said Lavrov and Araghchi discussed bilateral issues and the schedule for upcoming Russian-Iranian contacts at various levels.