https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/lavrov-araghchi-stress-there-is-no-alternative-to-diplomatic-solution-to-gulf-crisis-1124787687.html

Lavrov, Araghchi Stress There is No Alternative to Diplomatic Solution to Gulf Crisis

Lavrov, Araghchi Stress There is No Alternative to Diplomatic Solution to Gulf Crisis

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi stressed at a UN meeting that there is no alternative to a diplomatic solution to the Persian Gulf crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the talks.

2026-09-25T09:26+0000

2026-09-25T09:26+0000

2026-09-25T09:26+0000

world

sergey lavrov

abbas araghchi

iran

russia

persian gulf

the united nations (un)

russian foreign ministry

crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124787527_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_69bc6343a3ade56b5966b9e187cd2aad.jpg

The ministry said the ministers discussed regional and international issues, focusing on developments around Iran. The ministry also said Lavrov and Araghchi discussed bilateral issues and the schedule for upcoming Russian-Iranian contacts at various levels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/putin-and-saudi-crown-prince-discuss-situation-in-the-persian-gulf---kremlin-1124772509.html

iran

russia

persian gulf

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, abbas araghchi, iran, russia, persian gulf, the united nations (un), russian foreign ministry, crisis