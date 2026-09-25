https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/moldova-does-not-plan-to-join-nato---prime-minister-1124786290.html

Moldova Does Not Plan to Join NATO - Prime Minister

Moldova Does Not Plan to Join NATO - Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Moldova does not plan to become a full-fledged NATO member but wants to maintain good relations with the alliance, Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said.

2026-09-25T07:28+0000

2026-09-25T07:28+0000

2026-09-25T07:28+0000

world

moldova

romania

russia

nato

nato expansion

nato buildup

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

"I want to make it clear we're not NATO candidate. We are a neutral country by our constitution and there are no plans to join NATO. But at the same time, as for us, it's very important to have a good relationship with NATO, including Romania," Tofan told Bloomberg on Thursday. He added that Moldova's neutrality was enshrined in the constitution. Despite this, it has cooperated with NATO under an individual plan since 1994, ramping up joint military drills with NATO allies after Maia Sandu came to power in 2019. President Sandu has been pursuing a policy of militarizing the former Soviet country amid anti-Russian rhetoric. The national defense strategy for 2024–2034 names the Russian contingent in Transnistria as a threat and envisages close cooperation with NATO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/moldova-should-seriously-consider-possible-damage-from-leaving-cis---russian-envoy-1124551919.html

moldova

romania

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, romania, russia, nato, nato expansion, nato buildup