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Moldova Does Not Plan to Join NATO - Prime Minister
Moldova Does Not Plan to Join NATO - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Moldova does not plan to become a full-fledged NATO member but wants to maintain good relations with the alliance, Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said.
2026-09-25T07:28+0000
2026-09-25T07:28+0000
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"I want to make it clear we're not NATO candidate. We are a neutral country by our constitution and there are no plans to join NATO. But at the same time, as for us, it's very important to have a good relationship with NATO, including Romania," Tofan told Bloomberg on Thursday. He added that Moldova's neutrality was enshrined in the constitution. Despite this, it has cooperated with NATO under an individual plan since 1994, ramping up joint military drills with NATO allies after Maia Sandu came to power in 2019. President Sandu has been pursuing a policy of militarizing the former Soviet country amid anti-Russian rhetoric. The national defense strategy for 2024–2034 names the Russian contingent in Transnistria as a threat and envisages close cooperation with NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/moldova-should-seriously-consider-possible-damage-from-leaving-cis---russian-envoy-1124551919.html
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Moldova Does Not Plan to Join NATO - Prime Minister

07:28 GMT 25.09.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
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CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova does not plan to become a full-fledged NATO member but wants to maintain good relations with the alliance, Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said.
"I want to make it clear we're not NATO candidate. We are a neutral country by our constitution and there are no plans to join NATO. But at the same time, as for us, it's very important to have a good relationship with NATO, including Romania," Tofan told Bloomberg on Thursday.
He added that Moldova's neutrality was enshrined in the constitution. Despite this, it has cooperated with NATO under an individual plan since 1994, ramping up joint military drills with NATO allies after Maia Sandu came to power in 2019.
President Sandu has been pursuing a policy of militarizing the former Soviet country amid anti-Russian rhetoric. The national defense strategy for 2024–2034 names the Russian contingent in Transnistria as a threat and envisages close cooperation with NATO.
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