https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/pincer-at-dobropolye-gives-russia-control-of-key-hub-supplying-enemys-remaining-donbass-forts-1124788917.html

Pincer at Dobropolye Gives Russia Control of Key Hub Supplying Enemy’s Remaining Donbass Forts

Pincer at Dobropolye Gives Russia Control of Key Hub Supplying Enemy’s Remaining Donbass Forts

Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces encircled in the DPR town of Dobropolye “attempted to break out several times,” but to no avail. “We eliminated 50 fighters and destroyed several armored vehicles in the process,” former Spetsnaz officer Anatoly Matviychuk told Sputnik, commenting on the fierce fighting around the settlement.

2026-09-25T12:56+0000

2026-09-25T12:56+0000

2026-09-25T12:56+0000

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“Dobropolye is a key strategic point providing a direct route to the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk agglomerations,” including a road running to the major fortress cities and nearby towns. “Essentially, holding Dobropolye allows us to gain full control over the entire situation,” Matviychuk explained.The settlement has a railway line and good asphalt roads, serving as a “lateral supply route – a road running parallel to the front line,” providing for the distribution of supplies and reinforcements to either side.Dobropolye’s fall will open up a “massive gap” in the front which “needs to be plugged,” but Ukraine has “no resources available to do so,” according to Matviychuk.“Forces and assets would have to be redeployed from other fronts, but where? Zaporozhye, where the situation is quite dire? Near Kharkov, where a cauldron has formed? From Kherson? Impossible. In short, the necessary forces and assets simply aren’t there.”Today, Matviychuk says, the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defensive belt, which played such a strategic role in 2022-2023, “no longer plays such a significant part, although it does pose some obstacles to our army. But we have learned to bypass [fort towns], find gaps, widen those gaps, and then transform the situation into an operational – and subsequently tactical – encirclement.”

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