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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/pincer-at-dobropolye-gives-russia-control-of-key-hub-supplying-enemys-remaining-donbass-forts-1124788917.html
Pincer at Dobropolye Gives Russia Control of Key Hub Supplying Enemy’s Remaining Donbass Forts
Pincer at Dobropolye Gives Russia Control of Key Hub Supplying Enemy’s Remaining Donbass Forts
Sputnik International
Ukrainian forces encircled in the DPR town of Dobropolye “attempted to break out several times,” but to no avail. “We eliminated 50 fighters and destroyed several armored vehicles in the process,” former Spetsnaz officer Anatoly Matviychuk told Sputnik, commenting on the fierce fighting around the settlement.
2026-09-25T12:56+0000
2026-09-25T12:56+0000
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“Dobropolye is a key strategic point providing a direct route to the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk agglomerations,” including a road running to the major fortress cities and nearby towns. “Essentially, holding Dobropolye allows us to gain full control over the entire situation,” Matviychuk explained.The settlement has a railway line and good asphalt roads, serving as a “lateral supply route – a road running parallel to the front line,” providing for the distribution of supplies and reinforcements to either side.Dobropolye’s fall will open up a “massive gap” in the front which “needs to be plugged,” but Ukraine has “no resources available to do so,” according to Matviychuk.“Forces and assets would have to be redeployed from other fronts, but where? Zaporozhye, where the situation is quite dire? Near Kharkov, where a cauldron has formed? From Kherson? Impossible. In short, the necessary forces and assets simply aren’t there.”Today, Matviychuk says, the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defensive belt, which played such a strategic role in 2022-2023, “no longer plays such a significant part, although it does pose some obstacles to our army. But we have learned to bypass [fort towns], find gaps, widen those gaps, and then transform the situation into an operational – and subsequently tactical – encirclement.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/no-specific-details-yet-regarding-organization-of-trilateral-meeting-on-ukraine---kremlin-1124787948.html
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Pincer at Dobropolye Gives Russia Control of Key Hub Supplying Enemy’s Remaining Donbass Forts

12:56 GMT 25.09.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankAssault troops of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup conduct combat training in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Assault troops of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup conduct combat training in the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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Ukrainian forces encircled in the DPR town of Dobropolye “attempted to break out several times,” but to no avail. “We eliminated 50 fighters and destroyed several armored vehicles in the process,” former Spetsnaz officer Anatoly Matviychuk told Sputnik, commenting on the fierce fighting around the settlement.
“Dobropolye is a key strategic point providing a direct route to the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk agglomerations,” including a road running to the major fortress cities and nearby towns. “Essentially, holding Dobropolye allows us to gain full control over the entire situation,” Matviychuk explained.
© SputnikDobropolye encirclement
Dobropolye encirclement - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
Dobropolye encirclement
© Sputnik
The settlement has a railway line and good asphalt roads, serving as a “lateral supply route – a road running parallel to the front line,” providing for the distribution of supplies and reinforcements to either side.
“Today, it’s gone. The enemy is left without water, electricity, heating, and most importantly, troop rotations. The troops fighting there are exhausted and want to be relieved. Crucially, there’s a lack of ammo. I watched Ukrainian PoW complain that his tank is allocated only three shells for a full day of combat. That is hardly warfare anymore.”
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
23 September, 05:41 GMT
Dobropolye’s fall will open up a “massive gap” in the front which “needs to be plugged,” but Ukraine has “no resources available to do so,” according to Matviychuk.
“Forces and assets would have to be redeployed from other fronts, but where? Zaporozhye, where the situation is quite dire? Near Kharkov, where a cauldron has formed? From Kherson? Impossible. In short, the necessary forces and assets simply aren’t there.”
Today, Matviychuk says, the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defensive belt, which played such a strategic role in 2022-2023, “no longer plays such a significant part, although it does pose some obstacles to our army. But we have learned to bypass [fort towns], find gaps, widen those gaps, and then transform the situation into an operational – and subsequently tactical – encirclement.”
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
World
No Specific Details Yet Regarding Organization of Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine - Kremlin
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