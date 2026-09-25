https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/russia-continues-to-hit-ukraines-defense-industry-plants-logistics-centers---mod-1124785779.html
Russia Continues to Hit Ukraine's Defense Industry Plants, Logistics Centers - MoD
Russia Continues to Hit Ukraine's Defense Industry Plants, Logistics Centers - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have continued to carry out overnight strikes on enterprises of the defense industry complex and logistics centers, as well as on naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the defense industry complex and logistics centers, as well as against naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have hit a UAV assembly and storage facility in the Kiev region, where engines used for Flamingo rockets stored, as well as have struck berthing infrastructure facilities and three storage facilities containing military equipment intended to support the Ukrainian army in the port of Reni, the statement read. Additionally, two logistics centers for military and dual‑use cargo that arrived in Ukraine from Europe have been damaged in Odessa and Nerubaysk, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russia-strikes-warehouse-terminals-used-by-ukrainian-forces---defense-ministry-1124782958.html
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ukraine, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russia Continues to Hit Ukraine's Defense Industry Plants, Logistics Centers - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have continued to carry out overnight strikes on enterprises of the defense industry complex and logistics centers, as well as on naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the defense industry complex and logistics centers, as well as against naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have hit a UAV assembly and storage facility in the Kiev region, where engines used for Flamingo rockets stored, as well as have struck berthing infrastructure facilities and three storage facilities containing military equipment intended to support the Ukrainian army in the port of Reni, the statement read.
"As a result of the strike, a dry cargo ship was damaged while en route by sea. The ship was delivering military equipment and dual‑use cargo to the port of Odessa to support the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement said.
Additionally, two logistics centers for military and dual‑use cargo that arrived in Ukraine from Europe have been damaged in Odessa and Nerubaysk, the ministry said.