https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/russias-lavrov-hands-un-chief-report-about-provocation-in-bucha---foreign-ministry-1124786537.html

Russia's Lavrov Hands UN Chief Report About Provocation in Bucha - Foreign Ministry

Russia's Lavrov Hands UN Chief Report About Provocation in Bucha - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov handed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a report on the staging of the Bucha massacre by Ukraine and demanded that the UN Secretariat conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2026-09-25T07:44+0000

2026-09-25T07:44+0000

2026-09-25T07:44+0000

world

kiev

sergey lavrov

antonio guterres

russia

ukraine

the united nations (un)

russian foreign ministry

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"Lavrov handed Guterres a report titled 'Heirs of Goebbels: Falsification of Events in Bucha and Bloody Staged Performances of the Kiev Regime, ... dedicated to exposing the fake news spread by the Kiev regime regarding the alleged massacre in Bucha, and demanded that the UN Secretariat conduct a detailed investigation into the stunt orchestrated by Kiev and its NATO sponsors," the statement read. The meeting took place at the UN headquarters on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level week. Lavrov and the UN Secretary-General also discussed Guterres's tenure in the role. "Lavrov emphasized the importance of a thought-through UN reform to adapt the organization to the realities of a multipolar world order, ensure significantly broader representation of citizens from the Global Majority at the Secretariat, and guarantee that UN personnel perform their duties in an impartial and even-handed manner. He also highlighted the inadmissibility of eroding the organization's intergovernmental nature or violating the division of powers among its main bodies," the ministry said. In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the photos and videos published by Kiev, purportedly showing crimes committed by the Russian military in Bucha, near Kiev, were yet another Ukrainian provocation. The ministry noted that not a single local resident suffered aggression while the city was under Russian control.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/russia-to-seek-bucha-victims-list-from-next-un-secretary-general---un-envoy-1124447877.html

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kiev, sergey lavrov, antonio guterres, russia, ukraine, the united nations (un), russian foreign ministry