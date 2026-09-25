https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-hopes-china-us-will-meet-each-other-halfway---foreign-ministry-1124786033.html

Xi Hopes China, US Will Meet Each Other Halfway - Foreign Ministry

Xi Hopes China, US Will Meet Each Other Halfway - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with US President Donald Trump that China and the United States should meet each other halfway and foster stable trade relations.

2026-09-25T07:16+0000

2026-09-25T07:16+0000

2026-09-25T07:16+0000

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"So long as both sides act in the spirit of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, a pathway to resolving differences can always be found," Xi was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry. The Chinese president said he hoped that the two countries would "move in the same direction, adhere to mutual benefit and win-win results and promote the continued, steady development and improvement of China-US economic and trade ties." The leaders agreed to support each other in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the G20 Summit, the ministry said. "The two presidents agreed to support each other in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the G20 Summit," the statement read. Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to the United States from September 24-25. The APEC summit will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 18-19, and the G20 summit will take place in the US city of Miami from December 14-15.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/china-us-must-build-more-sustainable-future-for-relations---xi-1124784435.html

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