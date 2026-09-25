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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/use-of-ai-in-culture-and-art-requires-a-balanced-approach--russian-culture-minister-1124787816.html
Use of AI in Culture and Art Requires a Balanced Approach – Russian Culture Minister
Use of AI in Culture and Art Requires a Balanced Approach – Russian Culture Minister
Sputnik International
When using new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in culture and the arts, it is necessary to apply an appropriate and balanced approach while preserving the very nature of creativity, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-09-25T09:41+0000
2026-09-25T09:41+0000
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“Above all, an adequate and balanced approach is important. It should not be about replacing the very nature of creativity — emotional, unique, subjective, and often irrational, based on emotions and feelings,” the minister said in response to a question about the acceptable use of AI in creating works of art.According to Lyubimova, digital solutions have already become an integral part of the cultural sector, helping preserve and present cultural heritage that is particularly difficult to maintain and make accessible to a wider audience.Lyubimova cited the “Symphony of Innovations” project at the Sergei Rachmaninoff International Competition as an example. The performance featured a robot conductor working with real artists who were winners of international competitions, while AI holograms performed recognizable Russian classical compositions, demonstrating how modern technologies can be used in academic art.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.
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Use of AI in Culture and Art Requires a Balanced Approach – Russian Culture Minister

09:41 GMT 25.09.2026
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Artificial intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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When using new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in culture and the arts, it is necessary to apply an appropriate and balanced approach while preserving the very nature of creativity, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said in an interview with Sputnik.
“Above all, an adequate and balanced approach is important. It should not be about replacing the very nature of creativity — emotional, unique, subjective, and often irrational, based on emotions and feelings,” the minister said in response to a question about the acceptable use of AI in creating works of art.
According to Lyubimova, digital solutions have already become an integral part of the cultural sector, helping preserve and present cultural heritage that is particularly difficult to maintain and make accessible to a wider audience.
“As for the use of technology in culture and art not merely as a tool to optimize certain work processes, but as part of the creative process and the creation of new products — life does not stand still, and we need to keep pace with the times and modern trends,” she said.
Lyubimova cited the “Symphony of Innovations” project at the Sergei Rachmaninoff International Competition as an example. The performance featured a robot conductor working with real artists who were winners of international competitions, while AI holograms performed recognizable Russian classical compositions, demonstrating how modern technologies can be used in academic art.
The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.
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