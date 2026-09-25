https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/use-of-ai-in-culture-and-art-requires-a-balanced-approach--russian-culture-minister-1124787816.html

Use of AI in Culture and Art Requires a Balanced Approach – Russian Culture Minister

Use of AI in Culture and Art Requires a Balanced Approach – Russian Culture Minister

Sputnik International

When using new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in culture and the arts, it is necessary to apply an appropriate and balanced approach while preserving the very nature of creativity, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-09-25T09:41+0000

2026-09-25T09:41+0000

2026-09-25T09:41+0000

russia

russia

sputnik

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

culture

russian culture

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080290191_416:0:1616:675_1920x0_80_0_0_51ef4742040a93ff3ab674fce1642147.jpg

“Above all, an adequate and balanced approach is important. It should not be about replacing the very nature of creativity — emotional, unique, subjective, and often irrational, based on emotions and feelings,” the minister said in response to a question about the acceptable use of AI in creating works of art.According to Lyubimova, digital solutions have already become an integral part of the cultural sector, helping preserve and present cultural heritage that is particularly difficult to maintain and make accessible to a wider audience.Lyubimova cited the “Symphony of Innovations” project at the Sergei Rachmaninoff International Competition as an example. The performance featured a robot conductor working with real artists who were winners of international competitions, while AI holograms performed recognizable Russian classical compositions, demonstrating how modern technologies can be used in academic art.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-suggests-strengthening-brics-cooperation-in-ai-digital-transformation-1124577842.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sputnik, artificial intelligence (ai), ai, culture, russian culture