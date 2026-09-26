https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/bangladesh-seeks-deeper-cultural-ties-with-russia-1124796933.html

Bangladesh Seeks Deeper Cultural Ties With Russia

Bangladesh Seeks Deeper Cultural Ties With Russia

Sputnik International

Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury said Dhaka aims to expand cultural diplomacy with Russia through exchanges in arts, education, research, and people-to-people ties.

2026-09-26T14:20+0000

2026-09-26T14:20+0000

2026-09-26T14:20+0000

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“Culture is the soul of a nation. So, we want to establish soul-to-soul, as people-to-people, relationships," he told Sputnik at the St. Petersburg United Cultures Forum.Chowdhury also highlighted cooperation in areas including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and a recently signed memorandum on music, arts, and crafts exchanges.Nitai Roy Chowdhury said that cultural exchanges help strengthen ties between countries by allowing people to connect through music, art and creativity.He emphasized that exchanges between artists and cultural communities can deepen understanding between the people of Bangladesh and Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/culture-can-build-bridges-despite-political-and-economic-divisions---putin--1124790532.html

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Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury Sputnik International Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury 2026-09-26T14:20+0000 true PT5M12S

Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury Sputnik International Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury 2026-09-26T14:20+0000 true PT2M17S

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