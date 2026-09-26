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Bangladesh Seeks Deeper Cultural Ties With Russia
Bangladesh Seeks Deeper Cultural Ties With Russia
Sputnik International
Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury said Dhaka aims to expand cultural diplomacy with Russia through exchanges in arts, education, research, and people-to-people ties.
2026-09-26T14:20+0000
2026-09-26T14:20+0000
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“Culture is the soul of a nation. So, we want to establish soul-to-soul, as people-to-people, relationships," he told Sputnik at the St. Petersburg United Cultures Forum.Chowdhury also highlighted cooperation in areas including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and a recently signed memorandum on music, arts, and crafts exchanges.Nitai Roy Chowdhury said that cultural exchanges help strengthen ties between countries by allowing people to connect through music, art and creativity.He emphasized that exchanges between artists and cultural communities can deepen understanding between the people of Bangladesh and Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/culture-can-build-bridges-despite-political-and-economic-divisions---putin--1124790532.html
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Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury
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Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury
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Bangladesh Seeks Deeper Cultural Ties With Russia

14:20 GMT 26.09.2026
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Bangladesh’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury said Dhaka aims to expand cultural diplomacy with Russia through exchanges in arts, education, research, and people-to-people ties.
“Culture is the soul of a nation. So, we want to establish soul-to-soul, as people-to-people, relationships," he told Sputnik at the St. Petersburg United Cultures Forum.
Chowdhury also highlighted cooperation in areas including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and a recently signed memorandum on music, arts, and crafts exchanges.
Nitai Roy Chowdhury said that cultural exchanges help strengthen ties between countries by allowing people to connect through music, art and creativity.
“Culture is not only music and not only one way of life,” he told Sputnik, adding that art can help a human express “his dream, his labor, and his fight against the untruth.”
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He emphasized that exchanges between artists and cultural communities can deepen understanding between the people of Bangladesh and Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin
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