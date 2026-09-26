https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/chinese-us-military-to-sign-memorandum-on-strengthening-contacts-in-crisis---reports-1124794066.html
Chinese, US Military to Sign Memorandum on Strengthening Contacts in Crisis - Reports
Chinese, US Military to Sign Memorandum on Strengthening Contacts in Crisis - Reports
Sputnik International
The military in China and the United States have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible to strengthen communication during crises and to prevent them, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.
2026-09-26T09:47+0000
2026-09-26T09:47+0000
2026-09-26T09:47+0000
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The memo was part of agreements reached during the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, CCTV said. Xi paid a state visit to the US at Trump's invitation from September 23-25.The next round of dialogue between China and the United States concerning risks related to the use of artificial intelligence is scheduled to take place in November, the China Central Television reported.The agreement was reached at the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, CCTV said. Xi paid a state visit to the US at Trump's invitation from September 23-25.According to an earlier statement from the White House, the US and China have reached an agreement to create a "communication channel" on AI-related incidents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/china-us-can-continue-dialogue-on-ai-to-weigh-risks-benefits---xi-1124786405.html
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donald trump, china, us, white house, xi jinping, cooperation, military
donald trump, china, us, white house, xi jinping, cooperation, military
Chinese, US Military to Sign Memorandum on Strengthening Contacts in Crisis - Reports
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The military in China and the United States have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible to strengthen communication during crises and to prevent them, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.
The memo was part of agreements reached during the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, CCTV said. Xi paid a state visit to the US at Trump's invitation from September 23-25.
The next round of dialogue between China and the United States concerning risks related to the use of artificial intelligence is scheduled to take place in November, the China Central Television reported.
The agreement was reached at the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump
, CCTV said. Xi paid a state visit to the US at Trump's invitation from September 23-25.
According to an earlier statement from the White House, the US and China have reached an agreement to create a "communication channel" on AI-related incidents.