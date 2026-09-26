https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/chinese-us-military-to-sign-memorandum-on-strengthening-contacts-in-crisis---reports-1124794066.html

Chinese, US Military to Sign Memorandum on Strengthening Contacts in Crisis - Reports

Chinese, US Military to Sign Memorandum on Strengthening Contacts in Crisis - Reports

Sputnik International

The military in China and the United States have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible to strengthen communication during crises and to prevent them, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.

2026-09-26T09:47+0000

2026-09-26T09:47+0000

2026-09-26T09:47+0000

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The memo was part of agreements reached during the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, CCTV said. Xi paid a state visit to the US at Trump's invitation from September 23-25.The next round of dialogue between China and the United States concerning risks related to the use of artificial intelligence is scheduled to take place in November, the China Central Television reported.The agreement was reached at the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, CCTV said. Xi paid a state visit to the US at Trump's invitation from September 23-25.According to an earlier statement from the White House, the US and China have reached an agreement to create a "communication channel" on AI-related incidents.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/china-us-can-continue-dialogue-on-ai-to-weigh-risks-benefits---xi-1124786405.html

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