https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-says-expects-2-more-meetings-with-trump-this-year-invites-us-president-to-visit-china-1124790663.html
Xi Says Expects 2 More Meetings With Trump This Year, Invites US President to Visit China
Xi Says Expects 2 More Meetings With Trump This Year, Invites US President to Visit China
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that he expects two more meetings with US President Donald Trump this year and invited the US leader and his wife to visit China to attend the APEC summit.
2026-09-25T15:54+0000
2026-09-25T15:54+0000
2026-09-25T15:54+0000
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"We expect two more meetings with Mr. President this year. One at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, and the other at the G20 summit in the United States. We welcome the visit of the president and his wife to China," Xi said.US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that he will travel to China in November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.
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Xi Says Expects 2 More Meetings With Trump This Year, Invites US President to Visit China
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that he expects two more meetings with US President Donald Trump this year and invited the US leader and his wife to visit China to attend the APEC summit.
"We expect two more meetings with Mr. President this year. One at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, and the other at the G20 summit in the United States. We welcome the visit of the president and his wife to China," Xi said.
US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that he will travel to China
in November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit
.
"Thank you very much. We will," Trump said from the White House after Xi invited him and First Lady Melania Trump to visit China.
The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.