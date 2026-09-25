https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-says-expects-2-more-meetings-with-trump-this-year-invites-us-president-to-visit-china-1124790663.html

Xi Says Expects 2 More Meetings With Trump This Year, Invites US President to Visit China

Xi Says Expects 2 More Meetings With Trump This Year, Invites US President to Visit China

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that he expects two more meetings with US President Donald Trump this year and invited the US leader and his wife to visit China to attend the APEC summit.

2026-09-25T15:54+0000

2026-09-25T15:54+0000

2026-09-25T15:54+0000

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"We expect two more meetings with Mr. President this year. One at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, and the other at the G20 summit in the United States. We welcome the visit of the president and his wife to China," Xi said.US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that he will travel to China in November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-calls-for-china-us-to-make-national-goals-mutually-reinforcing-1124785106.html

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