https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/putin-vucic-discuss-pressing-intl-issues-including-conflict-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124795390.html

Putin, Vucic Discuss Pressing Int'l Issues, Including Conflict in Ukraine - Kremlin

Putin, Vucic Discuss Pressing Int'l Issues, Including Conflict in Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed pressing international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, during a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

2026-09-26T12:42+0000

2026-09-26T12:42+0000

2026-09-26T12:42+0000

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aleksandar vucic

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"Pressing issues on the international agenda were addressed, including the conflict in Ukraine," the statement read. While discussing the situation in the Balkans, the two leaders noted "the need to preserve the Dayton architecture in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Republika Srpska." The two presidents also discussed various aspects of the development of Russian-Serbian relations, including in the energy, oil and gas, transport, and healthcare sectors, the Kremlin said.Vucic said that he discussed gas supplies from Russia to Serbia during a one-hour phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The current agreement on gas supplies expires on September 30.The Serbian president added that he expects the price of Russian gas to be set at 318 euros ($362.2) per 1,000 cubic meters instead of the market rate of 868 euros per 1,000 cubic meters.Vucic said that a whole range of topics, including bilateral relations, the situation in the region, the conflict in Ukraine, and all other issues of importance to Russia and Serbia, were discussed during the conversation with Putin.The Serbian president also said he had informed Putin of his intention to resign on September 27.Aleksandar Vucic congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful holding of elections to the State Duma, the Kremlin said on Saturday."The Serbian leader congratulated the Russian president on the successful elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation," the statement read.The Kremlin added that the telephone conversation between Putin and Vucic took place at the initiative of Serbia.During the conversation, Putin and Vucic emphasized the unacceptability of external interference in electoral processes.Vucic also expressed his gratitude to Putin for assistance in extinguishing forest fires in Serbia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/serbia-will-never-impose-sanctions-on-russia--former-deputy-prime-minister-1124744685.html

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vladimir putin, aleksandar vucic, serbia, ukraine, russia, state duma, kremlin