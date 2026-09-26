https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russian-envoy-says-osce-in-deep-crisis-with-uncertain-future-1124793519.html
Russian Envoy Says OSCE in Deep Crisis With Uncertain Future
Russian Envoy Says OSCE in Deep Crisis With Uncertain Future
Sputnik International
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is experiencing a deep crisis that the organization has been heading toward for many years, and its future remains uncertain without a return to its original principles, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky told Sputnik.
2026-09-26T07:23+0000
2026-09-26T07:23+0000
2026-09-26T07:23+0000
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"I think we are dealing with a deep crisis of this organization, which it has been moving toward for many years, since the 1990s, after its creation, when there were attempts to form some common system of equal and indivisible security," Polyansky said. If the organization does not return to its original "factory settings," then its future is very uncertain, the diplomat noted. The OSCE in its current form has "largely lost the value it had for all European states 10-15 years ago," Polyansky added. OSCE member states should move as quickly as possible to discussing the causes of the current crisis in European security, its development, and what must be avoided in the relations of the organization's countries, in their statements and contacts, the diplomat said. In the absence of such an honest conversation, the organization's relevance raises justified doubts, Polyansky added.
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Russian Envoy Says OSCE in Deep Crisis With Uncertain Future
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is experiencing a deep crisis that the organization has been heading toward for many years, and its future remains uncertain without a return to its original principles, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky told Sputnik.
"I think we are dealing with a deep crisis of this organization, which it has been moving toward for many years, since the 1990s, after its creation, when there were attempts to form some common system of equal and indivisible security," Polyansky said.
If the organization does not return to its original "factory settings," then its future is very uncertain, the diplomat noted.
The OSCE
in its current form has "largely lost the value it had for all European states 10-15 years ago," Polyansky added.
OSCE member states should move as quickly as possible to discussing the causes of the current crisis in European security, its development, and what must be avoided in the relations of the organization's countries, in their statements and contacts, the diplomat said.
In the absence of such an honest conversation, the organization's relevance raises justified doubts, Polyansky added.