https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/trump-advocates-arms-control-talks-with-china-and-russia-1124794190.html

Trump Advocates Arms Control Talks With China and Russia

Trump Advocates Arms Control Talks With China and Russia

Sputnik International

United States President Donald Trump called for trilateral arms control talks involving Moscow, Beijing and Washington during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House has said.

2026-09-26T09:53+0000

2026-09-26T09:53+0000

2026-09-26T09:53+0000

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"The President advocated for trilateral arms control negotiations between the United States, Russia, and China," the statement, published Friday, read. The United States and China have reached an agreement to create a communication channel for discussing incidents related to artificial intelligence, the White House said.On Thursday, US President Donald Trump proposed using the term "superintelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence," since, in his opinion, the word "artificial" creates a false impression that the technology is not real.On September 24-25, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to the US. On Friday, Trump praised the talks held in Washington with the Chinese president and announced new bilateral meetings in November in China and in December at the G20 summit in Miami.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/china-russia-reached-consensus-on-multilateral-arms-control---reports-1123570067.html

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