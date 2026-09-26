https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/uncontrolled-eu-drone-production-threaten-russia-other-nations--russian-foreign-ministry-1124793115.html

Uncontrolled EU Drone Production Threaten Russia, Other Nations – Russian Foreign Ministry

Uncontrolled EU Drone Production Threaten Russia, Other Nations – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The uncontrolled production of drones in the European Union and the bloc's desire to learn their use from Kiev multiply the risks for Russia and other countries, Director of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov told Sputnik.

2026-09-26T07:14+0000

2026-09-26T07:14+0000

2026-09-26T07:14+0000

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Maslennikov noted that there is no control over the drones being created in the EU. This means growing threats to infrastructure, and not only in Russia, he said. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/drone-attack-on-moscow-an-eu-financed-terrorist-strike-by-ukraine-regime---russian-mfa-spox-1124137761.html

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