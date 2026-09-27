https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/lavrov-held-50-meetings-at-un-in-3-incomplete-days--zakharova-1124802203.html

Lavrov Held 50 Meetings at UN in 3 Incomplete Days - Russian MFA Spox

Lavrov Held 50 Meetings at UN in 3 Incomplete Days - Russian MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held about 50 meetings in three incomplete days at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, including 42 rounds of full-fledged negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

2026-09-27T16:02+0000

2026-09-27T16:02+0000

2026-09-27T16:24+0000

world

maria zakharova

sergey lavrov

friedrich merz

russia

un general assembly

the united nations (un)

general assembly

new york

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"During these three incomplete days that we spent there, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, had about 50 meetings. Of these, 42 rounds of full-fledged negotiations... forty-two ministers, prime ministers, heads of state came to the Russian delegation's room for such traditional negotiations. And there were also meetings, so-called 'on the go,'" Zakharova told the Vesti news agency. In addition, Lavrov spoke at the Security Council and the General Assembly, and also held a press conference lasting more than an hour for Russian and foreign correspondents accredited to the UN, answering all questions without exception, Zakharova said. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul asked to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in order to demonstrate diplomatic activity and shore up the approval rating of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Maria Zakharova said."Wadephul requested talks with Lavrov to demonstrate diplomatic activity and prop up Merz's falling approval rating," Zakharova said.The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. A high-level week traditionally takes place as part of the General Assembly session. The general debate runs from September 22 to 26, as well as on September 28.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russia-expects-new-un-secretary-general-to-represent-interests-of-all-mankind---lavrov-1124799033.html

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maria zakharova, sergey lavrov, friedrich merz, russia, un general assembly, the united nations (un), general assembly, new york