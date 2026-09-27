https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/lavrov-held-50-meetings-at-un-in-3-incomplete-days--zakharova-1124802203.html
Lavrov Held 50 Meetings at UN in 3 Incomplete Days - Russian MFA Spox
Lavrov Held 50 Meetings at UN in 3 Incomplete Days - Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held about 50 meetings in three incomplete days at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, including 42 rounds of full-fledged negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
2026-09-27T16:02+0000
2026-09-27T16:02+0000
2026-09-27T16:24+0000
world
maria zakharova
sergey lavrov
friedrich merz
russia
un general assembly
the united nations (un)
general assembly
new york
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/1a/1124797604_0:27:2940:1681_1920x0_80_0_0_e5c5baf943cf11ef431ad37c4cf9e1d6.jpg
"During these three incomplete days that we spent there, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, had about 50 meetings. Of these, 42 rounds of full-fledged negotiations... forty-two ministers, prime ministers, heads of state came to the Russian delegation's room for such traditional negotiations. And there were also meetings, so-called 'on the go,'" Zakharova told the Vesti news agency. In addition, Lavrov spoke at the Security Council and the General Assembly, and also held a press conference lasting more than an hour for Russian and foreign correspondents accredited to the UN, answering all questions without exception, Zakharova said. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul asked to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in order to demonstrate diplomatic activity and shore up the approval rating of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Maria Zakharova said."Wadephul requested talks with Lavrov to demonstrate diplomatic activity and prop up Merz's falling approval rating," Zakharova said.The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. A high-level week traditionally takes place as part of the General Assembly session. The general debate runs from September 22 to 26, as well as on September 28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russia-expects-new-un-secretary-general-to-represent-interests-of-all-mankind---lavrov-1124799033.html
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/1a/1124797604_111:0:2840:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5f118026bb8654ed227cfa3f887d9f0c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, sergey lavrov, friedrich merz, russia, un general assembly, the united nations (un), general assembly, new york
maria zakharova, sergey lavrov, friedrich merz, russia, un general assembly, the united nations (un), general assembly, new york
Lavrov Held 50 Meetings at UN in 3 Incomplete Days - Russian MFA Spox
16:02 GMT 27.09.2026 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 27.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held about 50 meetings in three incomplete days at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, including 42 rounds of full-fledged negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
"During these three incomplete days that we spent there, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, had about 50 meetings. Of these, 42 rounds of full-fledged negotiations... forty-two ministers, prime ministers, heads of state came to the Russian delegation's room for such traditional negotiations. And there were also meetings, so-called 'on the go,'" Zakharova told the Vesti news agency.
In addition, Lavrov spoke at the Security Council and the General Assembly, and also held a press conference lasting more than an hour for Russian and foreign correspondents accredited to the UN, answering all questions without exception, Zakharova said.
"That is roughly how three days and then a night on the plane went," the diplomat said.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul asked to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in order to demonstrate diplomatic activity and shore up the approval rating of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Maria Zakharova said.
"Wadephul requested talks with Lavrov to demonstrate diplomatic activity and prop up Merz's falling approval rating," Zakharova said.
The 81st session of the UN General Assembly
officially opened in New York on September 8. A high-level week traditionally takes place as part of the General Assembly session. The general debate runs from September 22 to 26, as well as on September 28.