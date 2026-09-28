https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/iran-war-is-defining-confrontation-toward-a-genuinely-multipolar-world-order-mohammad-marandi-1124804918.html
Iran War Is ‘Defining Confrontation’ Toward a Genuinely Multipolar World Order: Mohammad Marandi
Iran War Is ‘Defining Confrontation’ Toward a Genuinely Multipolar World Order: Mohammad Marandi
Sputnik International
“If the United States fails – and it will – it will be a diminished power. It won’t collapse or go away, but it will be diminished. And the rise of a multipolar world will be strengthened; it will benefit enormously,” the prolific political analyst told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club forum.
2026-09-28T16:04+0000
2026-09-28T16:04+0000
2026-09-29T09:58+0000
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mohammad marandi
iran
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A victory against Iran would put Washington in “a much stronger position to maintain control over the global order,” Marandi explained.The attack on Iran was an attack on BRICS, “because Iran symbolizes defiance against a cruel order that allows genocide in Gaza, that can kidnap presidents as in Venezuela, that can threaten to strangle Cuba and obliterate Iran,” the Tehran University professor emphasized.Prospects for Peace?Asked to comment on the prospects for a new peace deal with the help of Qatari mediation, Dr. Marandi expressed skepticism that an agreement could materialize, “because the fundamental problem is not the mediator – it’s Washington’s unwillingness to abide by what it signs,” and the US president’s "unreliability" as a negotiator.Iran’s terms haven’t changed, and are the same as they were in the MoU the US committed to and signed in June, but then violated. “So the issue is implementation. The issue is not agreements.” Iran will not “give any new concessions to the Untied States,” the professor assured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/iran-has-won-the-war-it-will-be-up-to-the-us-to-secure-the-peace-mohammad-marandi-1123972042.html
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mohammad marandi, iran
Iran War Is ‘Defining Confrontation’ Toward a Genuinely Multipolar World Order: Mohammad Marandi
16:04 GMT 28.09.2026 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 29.09.2026)
“If the United States fails – and it will – it will be a diminished power. It won’t collapse or go away, but it will be diminished. And the rise of a multipolar world will be strengthened; it will benefit enormously,” the prolific political analyst told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club forum.
A victory against Iran would put Washington in “a much stronger position to maintain control over the global order,” Marandi explained.
The attack on Iran was an attack on BRICS, “because Iran symbolizes defiance against a cruel order that allows genocide in Gaza, that can kidnap presidents as in Venezuela, that can threaten to strangle Cuba and obliterate Iran,” the Tehran University professor emphasized.
“Any failure” on Iran’s part in this war “would create much greater momentum for the United States to crush and manage adversaries...So this confrontation is central to the establishment of a new world order – it’s the testing ground for whether multipolarity can actually hold,” Marandi added.
Asked to comment on the prospects for a new peace deal with the help of Qatari mediation, Dr. Marandi expressed skepticism that an agreement could materialize, “because the fundamental problem is not the mediator – it’s Washington’s unwillingness to abide by what it signs,” and the US president’s "unreliability" as a negotiator.
"It wasn’t Iran that started the war. It wasn’t Iran that started last year’s war. The United States is the aggressor that slaughtered thousands of innocent Iranians. And they failed on the battlefield and they failed in siege warfare. So, since they’ve signed the MoU and committed themselves to it, they have an obligation to carry it out."
Iran’s terms haven’t changed, and are the same as they were in the MoU the US committed to and signed in June, but then violated. “So the issue is implementation. The issue is not agreements.” Iran will not “give any new concessions to the Untied States,” the professor assured.
“Different models can be created for implementation – that is possible. But at the end of the day, the question is: will the United States implement and carry out its obligations? I don’t see any sign of that now,” Marandi said, predicting “further confrontation” and continued US aggression.