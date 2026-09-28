https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/iran-war-is-defining-confrontation-toward-a-genuinely-multipolar-world-order-mohammad-marandi-1124804918.html

Iran War Is ‘Defining Confrontation’ Toward a Genuinely Multipolar World Order: Mohammad Marandi

Iran War Is ‘Defining Confrontation’ Toward a Genuinely Multipolar World Order: Mohammad Marandi

Sputnik International

“If the United States fails – and it will – it will be a diminished power. It won’t collapse or go away, but it will be diminished. And the rise of a multipolar world will be strengthened; it will benefit enormously,” the prolific political analyst told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club forum.

2026-09-28T16:04+0000

2026-09-28T16:04+0000

2026-09-29T09:58+0000

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mohammad marandi

iran

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A victory against Iran would put Washington in “a much stronger position to maintain control over the global order,” Marandi explained.The attack on Iran was an attack on BRICS, “because Iran symbolizes defiance against a cruel order that allows genocide in Gaza, that can kidnap presidents as in Venezuela, that can threaten to strangle Cuba and obliterate Iran,” the Tehran University professor emphasized.Prospects for Peace?Asked to comment on the prospects for a new peace deal with the help of Qatari mediation, Dr. Marandi expressed skepticism that an agreement could materialize, “because the fundamental problem is not the mediator – it’s Washington’s unwillingness to abide by what it signs,” and the US president’s "unreliability" as a negotiator.Iran’s terms haven’t changed, and are the same as they were in the MoU the US committed to and signed in June, but then violated. “So the issue is implementation. The issue is not agreements.” Iran will not “give any new concessions to the Untied States,” the professor assured.

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