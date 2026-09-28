https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russian-forces-liberate-novovodyanoye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-ulanovo-in-sumy-region---mod-1124804019.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novovodyanoye in Donetsk People’s Republic, Ulanovo in Sumy Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Novovodyanoye in Donetsk People’s Republic, Ulanovo in Sumy Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novovodyanoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-09-28T09:12+0000

2026-09-28T09:12+0000

2026-09-28T09:12+0000

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“Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, through active operations, liberated the settlement of Novovodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Ulanovo in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 285 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 180 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 190 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 25 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Ten guided aerial bombs and 442 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-liberate-maryevka-and-gulevo-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124762215.html

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