https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russian-forces-liberate-khripuny-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124800946.html

Russian Forces Liberate Khripuny Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Khripuny Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have secured control over the settlement of Khripuny in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-09-27T08:20+0000

2026-09-27T08:20+0000

2026-09-27T08:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kharkov

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120113732_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3a736ad4b3be77f4e7c9f7a6cf61c3.jpg

"Units of Battlegroup Sever continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian Armed Forces formations in the northeast of the Kharkov Region and expand the outer zone of control. As a result of active offensive operations, control has been established over the settlement of Khripuny in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a situation update.The Russian Armed Forces have struck transport and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In addition, workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them were hit, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas.Air defense forces also destroyed 505 drones, four aerial bombs and a HIMARS multiple launcher rocket over the past day, the ministry added.Ukraine lost up to 420 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said."The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations amounted to up to 420 servicepeople, four Kozak armored combat vehicles, 14 vehicles, four field artillery pieces and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.This is in addition to over 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 230 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124755135.html

kharkov

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kharkov, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)