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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/breast-cancer-patients-in-gaza-face-catastrophic-situation--health-ministry-1124819314.html
Breast Cancer Patients in Gaza Face Catastrophic Situation – Health Ministry
Breast Cancer Patients in Gaza Face Catastrophic Situation – Health Ministry
Sputnik International
Palestinian women suffering from breast cancer in the Gaza Strip are in a catastrophic situation due to a lack of diagnostic equipment and drugs for chemotherapy and hormone therapy, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-01T14:31+0000
2026-10-01T14:31+0000
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"As 'Pink October' begins, we confirm that women with this diagnosis in the Gaza Strip are in a catastrophic situation due to the destroyed diagnostic and treatment system," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the international Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Diagnostic services have effectively been paused due to a shortage of mammography machines and laboratory materials, the ministry said. Surgeries to remove malignant tumors have also been halted. A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza since October 2025, but the Israeli army continues to strike Palestinian territory, saying that its targets are Hamas facilities and militants. The humanitarian situation in the enclave remains dire, according to UN estimates, amid widespread destruction, disruptions to medical facilities and persistent problems with providing the population with food and basic necessities.
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Breast Cancer Patients in Gaza Face Catastrophic Situation – Health Ministry

14:31 GMT 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jack GuezThis aerial picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
This aerial picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jack Guez
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GAZA CITY (Sputnik) - Palestinian women suffering from breast cancer in the Gaza Strip are in a catastrophic situation due to a lack of diagnostic equipment and drugs for chemotherapy and hormone therapy, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday.
"As 'Pink October' begins, we confirm that women with this diagnosis in the Gaza Strip are in a catastrophic situation due to the destroyed diagnostic and treatment system," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the international Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Diagnostic services have effectively been paused due to a shortage of mammography machines and laboratory materials, the ministry said. Surgeries to remove malignant tumors have also been halted.
A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza since October 2025, but the Israeli army continues to strike Palestinian territory, saying that its targets are Hamas facilities and militants. The humanitarian situation in the enclave remains dire, according to UN estimates, amid widespread destruction, disruptions to medical facilities and persistent problems with providing the population with food and basic necessities.
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
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