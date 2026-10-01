https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/uae-prosecutor-general-orders-investigation-into-possible-terrorist-activity-of-flydubai-1124817326.html

UAE Prosecutor General Orders Investigation Into Possible Terrorist Activity of FlyDubai

UAE Prosecutor General Orders Investigation Into Possible Terrorist Activity of FlyDubai

Sputnik International

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered an investigation into an incident involving a Flydubai flight, including a probe into a possible link to "terrorist activity, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

2026-10-01T10:31+0000

2026-10-01T10:31+0000

2026-10-01T10:31+0000

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Al Shamsi has ordered the formation of an investigative team comprising specialists from the Public Prosecution to investigate the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, the report read. The investigative team has begun its work in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant UAE bodies. The attorney general ordered that all necessary measures be taken to gather information and evidence, establish the facts, circumstances, and motives behind the incident, and determine whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or objective, or involved premeditation or specific instructions, the agency added. The attorney general confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information about the incident until competent authorities have finished gathering and verifying the facts. On Wednesday, a Flydubai aircraft en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv issued an emergency signal and subsequently made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The airline later confirmed that an incident had occurred on board. Media later reported that one of the pilots allegedly had wounded the other with a knife and attempted to crash the plane. According to recent media reports, the injured captain is a UAE national, and the attacking co-pilot is an Omani national.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/flydubai-plane-incident-what-is-known-so-far-1124812036.html

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