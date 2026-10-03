https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/eu-can-no-longer-pursue-policy-of-isolating-russia---lawmaker-1124828431.html

EU Can No Longer Pursue Policy of Isolating Russia - Lawmaker

EU Can No Longer Pursue Policy of Isolating Russia - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

The European Union can no longer pursue its policy of trying to isolate Russia, Fernand Kartheiser, a European Parliament lawmaker from Luxembourg, has warned.

2026-10-03T07:18+0000

2026-10-03T07:18+0000

2026-10-03T07:18+0000

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"The recent request by the German Foreign Minister for a meeting with [Russian Foreign] Minister Lavrov in New York shows that this policy of isolation can no longer be upheld," a statement from Kartheiser's office obtained by Sputnik read. The meeting between the Russian and German foreign ministers on September 26 at UN headquarters was the first since January 2022, when Lavrov hosted Annalena Baerbock in Moscow. Kartheiser argued that the European Union cannot remain the only major actor in the world to maintain no contacts with Russia. He said its present policy toward Russia was "irrational and counterproductive," leading it into a deadlock on the Ukrainian conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not putting forward any preconditions for resuming dialogue with the EU or individual European countries. In June, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola asked the Parliament’s Advisory Committee to open an inquiry into Kartheiser’s contacts with Russia. On October 1, Kartheiser replied to the Committee’s questions, his office said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/eu-lost-significant-global-influence-due-to-its-russia-policy-lawmaker-1124827446.html

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