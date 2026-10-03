https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/g20-could-become-platform-for-discussing-ai-regulation--russian-sherpa-1124828231.html

G20 Could Become Platform for Discussing AI Regulation – Russian Sherpa

G20 Could Become Platform for Discussing AI Regulation – Russian Sherpa

Sputnik International

The G20 could become a platform for discussing artificial intelligence regulation, Russia's G20 sherpa Denis Agafonov said.

2026-10-03T07:15+0000

2026-10-03T07:15+0000

2026-10-03T07:15+0000

world

marco rubio

miami

russia

g20

washington

us

vladimir putin

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"Yes, the G20 would probably be a suitable platform for discussion, since it consolidates different views and different points of view, and we could talk about this," Agafonov said at a press conference with Russian media correspondents in Washington, answering a question about whether the G20 could become a platform where an agreement on AI would be reached.The business track of Russia-US cooperation within the G20 has been paused, Denis Agafonov said.He expressed regret that an additional platform for contacts between business circles has ceased to operate within the G20. Such a platform could work, he added.Agafonov took part in the third meeting of G20 sherpas, which was held on October 1-2 in Washington.The US is preparing a concise but substantive document for the G20 summit in Miami, and its adoption would be a good sign that the association can develop a consolidated position, Agafonov said."The US representatives are making a fairly concise but nonetheless capacious, substantive document," Agafonov said at a press conference with Russian media in Washington.If the 20 participants of the leading economic format are capable of developing some common consolidated position, it is indeed a good sign that the G20 is a key economic platform, he said.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Miami on December 14-15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader has not yet decided on participation.Russia considers US attempts not to invite South Africa to the G20 summit absolutely unlawful, Denis Agafonov said."We consider this an absolutely unlawful decision and insist on the earliest return [of South Africa]," Agafonov said at a press conference with Russian media correspondents in Washington.He added that he drew attention to this during the third meeting of G20 sherpas, held on October 1-2 in Washington.There is a consensus among BRICS countries on this issue, and they do not want to put up with it, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/putin-invited-to-g20-summit-could-meet-trump-in-december---rubio-1124777276.html

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