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North Korea Carries Out Drill With Launch of Missiles Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea Carries Out Drill With Launch of Missiles Toward Sea of Japan
Sputnik International
North Korea has carried out an exercise with the launch of medium-range strategic missiles toward the Sea of ​​Japan, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Saturday.
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"At dawn of this morning, a drill of firing a strategic weapon toward the East Sea of Korea [Sea of Japan] was conducted. An intermediate-range strategic missile was used for the drill," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the exercises, she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/north-korea-launched-unidentified-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1123413978.html
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North Korea Carries Out Drill With Launch of Missiles Toward Sea of Japan

11:01 GMT 03.10.2026
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023
Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has carried out an exercise with the launch of medium-range strategic missiles toward the Sea of ​​Japan, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Saturday.
"At dawn of this morning, a drill of firing a strategic weapon toward the East Sea of Korea [Sea of Japan] was conducted. An intermediate-range strategic missile was used for the drill," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the exercises, she added.
Photo from the test launch of strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31b by North Korea on 24 January. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
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