https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/north-korea-carries-out-drill-with-launch-of-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan-1124829660.html

North Korea Carries Out Drill With Launch of Missiles Toward Sea of Japan

North Korea Carries Out Drill With Launch of Missiles Toward Sea of Japan

Sputnik International

North Korea has carried out an exercise with the launch of medium-range strategic missiles toward the Sea of ​​Japan, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Saturday.

2026-10-03T11:01+0000

2026-10-03T11:01+0000

2026-10-03T11:01+0000

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"At dawn of this morning, a drill of firing a strategic weapon toward the East Sea of Korea [Sea of Japan] was conducted. An intermediate-range strategic missile was used for the drill," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the exercises, she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/north-korea-launched-unidentified-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1123413978.html

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