https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/openai-safety-head-david-robinson-resigns---reports-1124829799.html

OpenAI Safety Head David Robinson Resigns - Reports

OpenAI Safety Head David Robinson Resigns - Reports

Sputnik International

The head of the safety systems transparency team at the US artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, David Robinson, resigned last week amid ongoing reshuffling within the team responsible for AI safety, media reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

2026-10-03T13:03+0000

2026-10-03T13:03+0000

2026-10-03T13:03+0000

world

openai

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

security

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107245/94/1072459432_0:36:1920:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_de66acf4edd306e4f7b8a0f9d39b9b5e.jpg

Robinson ran OpenAI's safety transparency work and participated in the development of system cards containing information about the models, the report said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the week that OpenAI had fired three researchers from the safety team for allegedly sharing confidential information with third-parties amid the scandal over the artificial intelligence systems that had spiraled out of control. In late August, the company announced a slowdown in AI model development following a security breach at machine learning platform Hugging Face. Since then, OpenAI has disclosed six additional incidents involving its models attempting to independently access account data. The models also concealed errors, uploaded files to the public internet, and exchanged data. Furthermore, there were reports of OpenAI AI agents attempting to hack government websites in Australia and Canada.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/australian-prime-minister-says-openai-hacked-medicare-1124780254.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

openai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai, security