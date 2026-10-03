https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/openai-safety-head-david-robinson-resigns---reports-1124829799.html
OpenAI Safety Head David Robinson Resigns - Reports
OpenAI Safety Head David Robinson Resigns - Reports
Sputnik International
The head of the safety systems transparency team at the US artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, David Robinson, resigned last week amid ongoing reshuffling within the team responsible for AI safety, media reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
2026-10-03T13:03+0000
2026-10-03T13:03+0000
2026-10-03T13:03+0000
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Robinson ran OpenAI's safety transparency work and participated in the development of system cards containing information about the models, the report said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the week that OpenAI had fired three researchers from the safety team for allegedly sharing confidential information with third-parties amid the scandal over the artificial intelligence systems that had spiraled out of control. In late August, the company announced a slowdown in AI model development following a security breach at machine learning platform Hugging Face. Since then, OpenAI has disclosed six additional incidents involving its models attempting to independently access account data. The models also concealed errors, uploaded files to the public internet, and exchanged data. Furthermore, there were reports of OpenAI AI agents attempting to hack government websites in Australia and Canada.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/australian-prime-minister-says-openai-hacked-medicare-1124780254.html
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OpenAI Safety Head David Robinson Resigns - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the safety systems transparency team at the US artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, David Robinson, resigned last week amid ongoing reshuffling within the team responsible for AI safety, media reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Robinson ran OpenAI's safety transparency work and participated in the development of system cards containing information about the models, the report said.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the week that OpenAI
had fired three researchers from the safety team for allegedly sharing confidential information with third-parties amid the scandal over the artificial intelligence systems that had spiraled out of control.
In late August, the company announced a slowdown in AI model development following a security breach at machine learning platform Hugging Face. Since then, OpenAI has disclosed six additional incidents involving its models attempting to independently access account data. The models also concealed errors, uploaded files to the public internet, and exchanged data. Furthermore, there were reports of OpenAI AI agents attempting to hack government websites in Australia and Canada.