https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-ready-to-offer-niger-full-range-of-energy-services---energy-minister-1124829910.html

Russia Ready to Offer Niger Full Range of Energy Services - Energy Minister

Russia Ready to Offer Niger Full Range of Energy Services - Energy Minister

Sputnik International

Russia is ready to offer Niger a full range of services in the energy sector, namely, exploration, production, processing, and transportation of energy resources, and construction of power plants, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said on Saturday.

2026-10-03T13:06+0000

2026-10-03T13:06+0000

2026-10-03T13:06+0000

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Tsivilev held talks with the Nigerien government on October 2 and signed a joint statement of the co-chairs of the first meeting of the Russian-Nigerien intergovernmental commission. Russia is also ready to help with a master plan for water resource use, and with the construction and modernization of specific facilities, including small-scale generation, the minister added. "We also possess all the necessary expertise in renewable and nuclear energy. Our economic operators are represented in the delegation and are already working with local companies," Tsivilev said. At the end of his working visit to Niger, the minister also met with the republic's president, Army General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russian-deputy-prime-visits-niger-discusses-cooperation-in-fuel-energy-sector-1121045802.html

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