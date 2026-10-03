https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-ready-to-offer-niger-full-range-of-energy-services---energy-minister-1124829910.html
Russia Ready to Offer Niger Full Range of Energy Services - Energy Minister
Russia Ready to Offer Niger Full Range of Energy Services - Energy Minister
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to offer Niger a full range of services in the energy sector, namely, exploration, production, processing, and transportation of energy resources, and construction of power plants, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said on Saturday.
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Tsivilev held talks with the Nigerien government on October 2 and signed a joint statement of the co-chairs of the first meeting of the Russian-Nigerien intergovernmental commission. Russia is also ready to help with a master plan for water resource use, and with the construction and modernization of specific facilities, including small-scale generation, the minister added. "We also possess all the necessary expertise in renewable and nuclear energy. Our economic operators are represented in the delegation and are already working with local companies," Tsivilev said. At the end of his working visit to Niger, the minister also met with the republic's president, Army General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the ministry added.
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Russia Ready to Offer Niger Full Range of Energy Services - Energy Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to offer Niger a full range of services in the energy sector, namely, exploration, production, processing, and transportation of energy resources, and construction of power plants, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said on Saturday.
Tsivilev held talks with the Nigerien government on October 2 and signed a joint statement of the co-chairs of the first meeting of the Russian-Nigerien intergovernmental commission.
"Russia is ready to offer Nigerien partners a full range of services in the energy sector: exploration, production, processing, and transportation of energy resources, and construction of power plants," he said in the statement following the talks.
Russia is also ready to help with a master plan for water resource use, and with the construction and modernization of specific facilities, including small-scale generation, the minister added.
"We also possess all the necessary expertise in renewable and nuclear energy. Our economic operators are represented in the delegation and are already working with local companies," Tsivilev said.
At the end of his working visit to Niger
, the minister also met with the republic's president, Army General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the ministry added.
30 November 2024, 04:32 GMT