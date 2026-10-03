https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-to-strengthen-defense-capability-in-response-to-japans-remilitarization---moscow-1124828807.html

Russia to Strengthen Defense Capability in Response to Japan's Remilitarization - Moscow

Russia to Strengthen Defense Capability in Response to Japan's Remilitarization - Moscow

Sputnik International

In response to Tokyo's remilitarization, Russia will take compensatory measures to strengthen its defense capability, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

2026-10-03T07:27+0000

2026-10-03T07:27+0000

2026-10-03T07:27+0000

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"As we have previously warned Tokyo, in response [to the remilitarization], we will be compelled to take compensatory measures to strengthen our country's defense capability," the ministry said. Japan earlier announced plans to use Type 25 missile systems, stationed in the country a few months ago, during the joint Japan-US Keen Sword 27 drills scheduled for October.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russia-doubts-japan-will-remove-typhon-systems-after-drills-with-us-australia-1124803601.html

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