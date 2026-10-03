https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/suspect-in-flydubai-onboard-attack-admitted-intent-to-crash-plane-in-israel--reports-1124829061.html

Suspect in Flydubai Onboard Attack Admitted Intent to Crash Plane in Israel – Reports

Suspect in Flydubai Onboard Attack Admitted Intent to Crash Plane in Israel – Reports

Sputnik International

A pilot suspected of assaulting a colleague on a flydubai flight has admitted he wanted to crash the plane in Israel, media reported, citing sources.

2026-10-03T09:21+0000

2026-10-03T09:21+0000

2026-10-03T09:21+0000

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The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Hamam Al Hammami by multiple sources, had earlier been identified as a security risk, senior intelligence and law enforcement officials said, but had been allowed to continue working for Oman Air in 2024, and later had been somehow permitted to fly for flydubai, according to the report. Al Hammami was transferred Thursday from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates. On Wednesday, a flydubai aircraft en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv issued an emergency signal and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The airline later confirmed that a fight broke out between the pilots during the flight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed the other and tried to crash the plane as it was approaching Israel. The report also said a disaster was prevented when the flight's captain, Smit Machchhar, fought back and some passengers subdued the attacker. Israeli plumber Yaniv Hayoun, a passenger, said he pulled back on the controls to level the plane until a third pilot took over. The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/flydubai-plane-incident-what-is-known-so-far-1124812036.html

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benjamin netanyahu, israel, saudi arabia, united arab emirates, middle east, flydubai