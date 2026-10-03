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Zelensky's Regime Must Be Destroyed - Captured Ukrainian Soldier
Zelensky's Regime Must Be Destroyed - Captured Ukrainian Soldier
Sputnik International
Vladimir Zelensky's regime must be destroyed, Vitaly Mosin, a captured Ukrainian armed forces soldier, said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2026-10-03T13:09+0000
2026-10-03T13:09+0000
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"This Zelensky regime must be destroyed, destroyed. I’m not afraid, I’m telling it like it is," Mosin said. Mosin said that, despite the hunger, one could only go to a shop or market for food if accompanied by a senior officer. He noted that dishonesty from superiors begins on day one in Ukrainian forces' units and that there is no fairness whatsoever. The captive added that Ukrainian forces commanders forbade surrender, intimidating troops by claiming that Russian soldiers would mistreat them and that the Ukrainian forces itself would kill anyone who surrendered. He also recalled commanders issuing instructions not to interact with local residents in the Kramatorsk direction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/saving-the-kiev-regime-is-not-part-of-our-plans--putin-1124372468.html
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Zelensky's Regime Must Be Destroyed - Captured Ukrainian Soldier

13:09 GMT 03.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinVolodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Zelensky's regime must be destroyed, Vitaly Mosin, a captured Ukrainian armed forces soldier, said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
"This Zelensky regime must be destroyed, destroyed. I’m not afraid, I’m telling it like it is," Mosin said.
Mosin said that, despite the hunger, one could only go to a shop or market for food if accompanied by a senior officer.
"I was short on provisions and water; I weighed 86 kilograms when I took up my position, but now, if I have 50 kilograms, that’s good ... But in captivity, we were given vermicelli, buckwheat, cigarettes, and water," he said.
He noted that dishonesty from superiors begins on day one in Ukrainian forces' units and that there is no fairness whatsoever.
The captive added that Ukrainian forces commanders forbade surrender, intimidating troops by claiming that Russian soldiers would mistreat them and that the Ukrainian forces itself would kill anyone who surrendered. He also recalled commanders issuing instructions not to interact with local residents in the Kramatorsk direction.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with government members - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Saving the Kiev Regime Is Not Part of Our Plans — Putin
29 June, 03:35 GMT
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