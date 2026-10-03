https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/zelenskys-regime-must-be-destroyed---captured-ukrainian-soldier-1124830038.html

Zelensky's Regime Must Be Destroyed - Captured Ukrainian Soldier

Zelensky's Regime Must Be Destroyed - Captured Ukrainian Soldier

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky's regime must be destroyed, Vitaly Mosin, a captured Ukrainian armed forces soldier, said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.

2026-10-03T13:09+0000

2026-10-03T13:09+0000

2026-10-03T13:09+0000

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"This Zelensky regime must be destroyed, destroyed. I’m not afraid, I’m telling it like it is," Mosin said. Mosin said that, despite the hunger, one could only go to a shop or market for food if accompanied by a senior officer. He noted that dishonesty from superiors begins on day one in Ukrainian forces' units and that there is no fairness whatsoever. The captive added that Ukrainian forces commanders forbade surrender, intimidating troops by claiming that Russian soldiers would mistreat them and that the Ukrainian forces itself would kill anyone who surrendered. He also recalled commanders issuing instructions not to interact with local residents in the Kramatorsk direction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/saving-the-kiev-regime-is-not-part-of-our-plans--putin-1124372468.html

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volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, regime, regime change