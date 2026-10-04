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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/iran-decides-to-increase-range-of-its-missiles-due-to-conflict-with-us---army-1124832798.html
Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army
Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army
Sputnik International
Iran has decided to increase the range of its missiles due to the conflict with the United States, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.
2026-10-04T11:47+0000
2026-10-04T11:47+0000
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"In this war we concluded that we must definitely upgrade the range of our missiles, and we have now moved in that direction," Akraminia said in an interview with the Fars news agency out on Sunday. Iran possesses an arsenal of medium-range missiles, which were used during the conflict with the US that began on February 28. It includes mainly missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). At the same time, media reported in March that Iran had attacked a UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, the distance from Tehran to which exceeds 5,000 kilometers. Iran did not confirm this information at the time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-spent-1500-patriot-missiles-200-thaad-interceptors-during-conflict-with-iran---report-1124516776.html
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Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army

11:47 GMT 04.10.2026
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiIn this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has decided to increase the range of its missiles due to the conflict with the United States, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.
"In this war we concluded that we must definitely upgrade the range of our missiles, and we have now moved in that direction," Akraminia said in an interview with the Fars news agency out on Sunday.
Iran possesses an arsenal of medium-range missiles, which were used during the conflict with the US that began on February 28. It includes mainly missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). At the same time, media reported in March that Iran had attacked a UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, the distance from Tehran to which exceeds 5,000 kilometers. Iran did not confirm this information at the time.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
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US Spent 1,500 Patriot Missiles, 200 THAAD Interceptors During Conflict With Iran - Report
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