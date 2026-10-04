https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/iran-decides-to-increase-range-of-its-missiles-due-to-conflict-with-us---army-1124832798.html

Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army

Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army

Sputnik International

Iran has decided to increase the range of its missiles due to the conflict with the United States, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.

2026-10-04T11:47+0000

2026-10-04T11:47+0000

2026-10-04T11:47+0000

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"In this war we concluded that we must definitely upgrade the range of our missiles, and we have now moved in that direction," Akraminia said in an interview with the Fars news agency out on Sunday. Iran possesses an arsenal of medium-range missiles, which were used during the conflict with the US that began on February 28. It includes mainly missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). At the same time, media reported in March that Iran had attacked a UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, the distance from Tehran to which exceeds 5,000 kilometers. Iran did not confirm this information at the time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-spent-1500-patriot-missiles-200-thaad-interceptors-during-conflict-with-iran---report-1124516776.html

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