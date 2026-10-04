https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/iran-decides-to-increase-range-of-its-missiles-due-to-conflict-with-us---army-1124832798.html
Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army
Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army
Sputnik International
Iran has decided to increase the range of its missiles due to the conflict with the United States, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.
2026-10-04T11:47+0000
2026-10-04T11:47+0000
2026-10-04T11:47+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
indian ocean
tehran
iran
missile
missile strike
missile launch
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1a/1124497322_0:215:2500:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_f13fc060f457d61a810e1895568e550f.jpg
"In this war we concluded that we must definitely upgrade the range of our missiles, and we have now moved in that direction," Akraminia said in an interview with the Fars news agency out on Sunday. Iran possesses an arsenal of medium-range missiles, which were used during the conflict with the US that began on February 28. It includes mainly missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). At the same time, media reported in March that Iran had attacked a UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, the distance from Tehran to which exceeds 5,000 kilometers. Iran did not confirm this information at the time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-spent-1500-patriot-missiles-200-thaad-interceptors-during-conflict-with-iran---report-1124516776.html
united kingdom (uk)
indian ocean
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1a/1124497322_281:0:2500:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_e65109e8cc62cb5353e14a27c47cec13.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united kingdom (uk), indian ocean, tehran, iran, missile, missile strike, missile launch
united kingdom (uk), indian ocean, tehran, iran, missile, missile strike, missile launch
Iran Decides to Increase Range of Its Missiles Due to Conflict With US - Army
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has decided to increase the range of its missiles due to the conflict with the United States, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.
"In this war we concluded that we must definitely upgrade the range of our missiles, and we have now moved in that direction," Akraminia said in an interview with the Fars news agency out on Sunday.
Iran possesses an arsenal of medium-range missiles
, which were used during the conflict with the US that began on February 28. It includes mainly missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). At the same time, media reported in March that Iran had attacked a UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, the distance from Tehran to which exceeds 5,000 kilometers. Iran did not confirm this information at the time.