https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russia-continues-strikes-on-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-vessels---mod-1124831577.html

Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD

Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-04T07:03+0000

2026-10-04T07:03+0000

2026-10-04T07:03+0000

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"The Armed Forces of Russia continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces east of Odessa overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-dry-cargo-ship-in-port-of-odessa---mod-1124830195.html

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