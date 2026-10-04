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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD
Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"The Armed Forces of Russia continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces east of Odessa overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD

07:03 GMT 04.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Armed Forces of Russia continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.
Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces east of Odessa overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of a strike by unmanned aerial vehicles at sea east of the city of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel delivering military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the statement read.
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Dry-Cargo Ship in Port of Odessa - MoD
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