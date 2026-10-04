https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russia-continues-strikes-on-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-vessels---mod-1124831577.html
Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD
Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-04T07:03+0000
2026-10-04T07:03+0000
2026-10-04T07:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
odessa
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120440219_0:129:2459:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_e03960e9946362056f76b6ffae7684bd.jpg
"The Armed Forces of Russia continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces east of Odessa overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-dry-cargo-ship-in-port-of-odessa---mod-1124830195.html
odessa
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120440219_136:0:2323:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_ad4ee047839f87a5a4262f2600308091.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, odessa, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, cargo ship
russian armed forces, odessa, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, cargo ship
Russia Continues Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure, Vessels - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Armed Forces of Russia continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.
Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces
east of Odessa overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of a strike by unmanned aerial vehicles at sea east of the city of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel delivering military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the statement read.