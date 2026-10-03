https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-strikes-gostomel-logistics-hub-in-kiev-region---mod-1124828683.html

Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD

Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces have struck the Gostomel (Hostomel) logistics center in the Kiev region, where material assets used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-10-03T07:24+0000

2026-10-03T07:24+0000

2026-10-03T07:24+0000

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"Last night, as a result of strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles, the following were hit... in the Kiev region – the Gostomel logistics center, on whose territory material assets used for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces are stored," the statement read.Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian army continues to strike infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/destruction-of-ukraines-transport-arteries-is-part-of-russias-demilitarization-strategy-1124825870.html

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russian defense ministry, russia, russian armed forces, ukraine, kiev, cargo ship, strike