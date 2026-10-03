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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-strikes-gostomel-logistics-hub-in-kiev-region---mod-1124828683.html
Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD
Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces have struck the Gostomel (Hostomel) logistics center in the Kiev region, where material assets used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"Last night, as a result of strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles, the following were hit... in the Kiev region – the Gostomel logistics center, on whose territory material assets used for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces are stored," the statement read.Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian army continues to strike infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD

07:24 GMT 03.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Armed Forces have struck the Gostomel (Hostomel) logistics center in the Kiev region, where material assets used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Last night, as a result of strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles, the following were hit... in the Kiev region – the Gostomel logistics center, on whose territory material assets used for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces are stored," the statement read.
Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"At sea in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, a dry cargo vessel delivering dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa to supply the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the statement read.
The Russian army continues to strike infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Sea-Based Long-Range Missile Strike during Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
Analysis
Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy
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