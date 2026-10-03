https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-strikes-gostomel-logistics-hub-in-kiev-region---mod-1124828683.html
Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD
Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces have struck the Gostomel (Hostomel) logistics center in the Kiev region, where material assets used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-03T07:24+0000
2026-10-03T07:24+0000
2026-10-03T07:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
russian armed forces
ukraine
kiev
cargo ship
strike
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122165349_0:76:2200:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_ea3a7e3aa893954517312538b8c99c51.jpg
"Last night, as a result of strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles, the following were hit... in the Kiev region – the Gostomel logistics center, on whose territory material assets used for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces are stored," the statement read.Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian army continues to strike infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/destruction-of-ukraines-transport-arteries-is-part-of-russias-demilitarization-strategy-1124825870.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122165349_175:0:2026:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_6fdebba63ed5f04bd26a688b3785a948.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russia, russian armed forces, ukraine, kiev, cargo ship, strike
russian defense ministry, russia, russian armed forces, ukraine, kiev, cargo ship, strike
Russia Strikes Gostomel Logistics Hub in Kiev Region - MoD
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Armed Forces have struck the Gostomel (Hostomel) logistics center in the Kiev region, where material assets used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Last night, as a result of strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles, the following were hit... in the Kiev region – the Gostomel logistics center, on whose territory material assets used for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces are stored," the statement read.
Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa
to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"At sea in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, a dry cargo vessel delivering dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa to supply the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the statement read.
The Russian army continues to strike
infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.