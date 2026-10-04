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Russian Aerospace Forces Create Global Space Control System - MoD
Russian Aerospace Forces Create Global Space Control System - MoD
Sputnik International
A system for orbital and radar control of missile-threat directions, as well as ensuring global monitoring of the situation in space, has been created in the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
2026-10-04T09:10+0000
2026-10-04T09:10+0000
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“At the moment, the Space Forces have established and are operating an effective system for preparing the launch and controlling domestic spacecraft of various purposes, a system for orbital and radar monitoring of missile-threat directions, and a system for ensuring global monitoring of the space situation,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also outlined the primary tasks of the Space Forces, such as maintaining constant readiness to operate missile attack warning and space surveillance systems, as well as launching and controlling spacecraft. Russian Space Forces Day is celebrated annually on October 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/russian-aerospace-forces-to-train-pilots-on-using-smart-bombs-in-special-op-zone-1115317047.html
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Russian Aerospace Forces Create Global Space Control System - MoD

09:10 GMT 04.10.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / José Furtado / Artist's rendering of a Russian Canopus-B satellite in Earth orbit.
Artist's rendering of a Russian Canopus-B satellite in Earth orbit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / José Furtado /
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A system for orbital and radar control of missile-threat directions, as well as ensuring global monitoring of the situation in space, has been created in the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
“At the moment, the Space Forces have established and are operating an effective system for preparing the launch and controlling domestic spacecraft of various purposes, a system for orbital and radar monitoring of missile-threat directions, and a system for ensuring global monitoring of the space situation,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also outlined the primary tasks of the Space Forces, such as maintaining constant readiness to operate missile attack warning and space surveillance systems, as well as launching and controlling spacecraft.
“Mastering new types of weaponry and military hardware entering service with Space Forces units is equally important. Key priorities also include adhering to the launch schedule for military and dual-use spacecraft, as well as for intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the statement said.
Russian Space Forces Day is celebrated annually on October 4.
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