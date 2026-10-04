https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-aerospace-forces-create-global-space-control-system---mod-1124832301.html

Russian Aerospace Forces Create Global Space Control System - MoD

Russian Aerospace Forces Create Global Space Control System - MoD

Sputnik International

A system for orbital and radar control of missile-threat directions, as well as ensuring global monitoring of the situation in space, has been created in the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

2026-10-04T09:10+0000

2026-10-04T09:10+0000

2026-10-04T09:10+0000

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“At the moment, the Space Forces have established and are operating an effective system for preparing the launch and controlling domestic spacecraft of various purposes, a system for orbital and radar monitoring of missile-threat directions, and a system for ensuring global monitoring of the space situation,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also outlined the primary tasks of the Space Forces, such as maintaining constant readiness to operate missile attack warning and space surveillance systems, as well as launching and controlling spacecraft. Russian Space Forces Day is celebrated annually on October 4.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/russian-aerospace-forces-to-train-pilots-on-using-smart-bombs-in-special-op-zone-1115317047.html

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